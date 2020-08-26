Global  
 

James Anderson's journey to 600 Test wickets - From Mark Vermeulen to Azhar Ali

DNA Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
James Anderson became the first pacer to take 600 wickets in Tests as he dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali on day 5 of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl. Rain and wet outfield delayed the start of the day but it was enough for Anderson to create history as England won the three-match series...
 James Anderson gave the strongest hint yet that he is actively planning forone last crack at the Ashes next winter, promising that his historic 600thTest wicket is a stepping stone rather than the end of the road. Anderson’sbig moment was delayed by dropped catches and rain in England’s final...

England's James Anderson has become the first fast bowler in history to reach600 wickets in Test match cricket. Here is a look back at some of the biggestdismissals of his career.

Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test...

Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching..

 James Anderson did something no other paceman has achieved when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in Southampton on Tuesday to reach 600 Test...
 James Anderson has become the first pace bowler in history to reach 600 Test wickets, removing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on the final evening of the third Test.
 James Anderson did something no other paceman has achieved when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in Southampton on Tuesday to reach 600 Test wickets.
