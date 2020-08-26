Nick Sandmann addresses the nation at the Republican National Convention: 'I would not be canceled.'

TornDownStatue RT @hughhewitt: Blue Bubble Twitter is pretty much melting down. Lots of CAPS DENOUNCING MANY THNINGS! 2 seconds ago Nationalist @Visiona21914117 @Abhishe33873816 Koi Simone nahin. Blue stripe tshirt mein Rhea hi hai!! All these culprits were s… https://t.co/S2EkolbTVY 2 seconds ago Kwik Kwong @MastrianniChris God Bless you Chris and may God keep you and all your bothers and sisters in blue safe. Thank you for doing what you do. 2 seconds ago Sheila Morman RT @PartymanRandy: Nick Sandmann received death threats and his school had to close because of the media's lies about him. A year and half… 2 seconds ago FPE. Blue https://t.co/51nFMtAkoM 2 seconds ago 丂丨几ㄖ几 @DivinexFlower "He always did surprise us when he showed up out of the blue and save us from something that would'v… https://t.co/0mVf06narU 2 seconds ago Shootin’ the Ish with a Brit Have you ever actually looked inside a blueberry? In my head it was always blue, but it’s white. Did not see that c… https://t.co/RDyHhXalnr 2 seconds ago Jujube80s🌴 Date. https://t.co/EnvII3Z6hj 2 seconds ago