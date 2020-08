Cheryl Hodges RT @CBSNews: LeBron James has condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin: "We are scared as Black people in Ameri… 2 seconds ago Rappler The mother of a Black man shot repeatedly in the back by Wisconsin police called for calm after two nights of viole… https://t.co/luI5mxwlRs 3 seconds ago karlheinzbergem RT @dwnews: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers warned against the path of "damage and destruction" as Kenosha faces escalating unrest over the p… 5 seconds ago Ming-Kimora💮 RT @sportstori: This is why Lions practice was canceled today. Entire Lions team addressing media outside the building to discuss the shoot… 5 seconds ago Michael RT @CP24: Jacob Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting in Wisconsin: Lawyer https://t.co/cPyyjETd3N https://t.co/zLCSw2bW3e 9 seconds ago psychicfortunes RT @TheLeadCNN: “They shot my son seven times, seven times. Like he didn’t matter, but my son matters,” Jacob Blake’s father says. Blake’s… 10 seconds ago big tiddy goth gf RT @954jeffx: justice for jacob blake. police didn’t learn from this year and it looks like they aren’t interested. so there’s no reason to… 11 seconds ago Glen Doc Hold All Police Law Enforcement Accountable For Their Action !!! "Protests continue in Wisconsin following police s… https://t.co/qCjFGkSUZo 11 seconds ago