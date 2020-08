Mother Teresa: Key moments in the life of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Born in a family of ethnic Albanians in Skopje in 1910, Teresa left her home at the age of 18 and later joined the `Sisters of Loreto` located in Irelands`s Rathfarnham. Mother Teresa, whose actual name was Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, moved to India in the late 1920s 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this