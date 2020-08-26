Global  
 

Former president among infected as COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 in Maldives

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Former president among infected as COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 in MaldivesMALE, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Former president of the Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom has been tested positive for COVID-19 as the country's total case count edged past 7,000, local media reported here Wednesday. Gayoom, who ruled the Maldives from 1978 to 2008, announced on Twitter...
Maumoon Abdul Gayoom Maumoon Abdul Gayoom Maldivian politician, 3rd president of the Maldives


Maldives Maldives Island nation in the Indian Ocean southwest of India and Sri Lanka

Malé Malé Capital of the Maldives


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Xinhua News Agency Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China

