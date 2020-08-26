|
Former president among infected as COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 in Maldives
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
MALE, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Former president of the Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom has been tested positive for COVID-19 as the country's total case count edged past 7,000, local media reported here Wednesday. Gayoom, who ruled the Maldives from 1978 to 2008, announced on Twitter...
|
|
