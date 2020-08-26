|
Serena Williams stunned by Maria Sakkari at Western & Southern Open
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Greek reaches quarter-finals with 5-7, 7-6(7-5), 6-1 win Williams served for match in second set in New York Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western & Southern Open by Maria Sakkari after the Greek rallied from a set down to beat the 23-times Grand Slam champion 5-7, 7-6(7-5), 6-1 and...
