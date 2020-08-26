Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams stunned by Maria Sakkari at Western & Southern Open

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Serena Williams stunned by Maria Sakkari at Western & Southern OpenGreek reaches quarter-finals with 5-7, 7-6(7-5), 6-1 win Williams served for match in second set in New York Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western & Southern Open by Maria Sakkari after the Greek rallied from a set down to beat the 23-times Grand Slam champion 5-7, 7-6(7-5), 6-1 and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

'No excuses' as Williams knocked out by Sakkari

 Serena Williams is beaten 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 by Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Western and Southern Open.
BBC News

Djokovic, Serena advance at Western & Southern Open

 World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia battled through neck pain to advance into the ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open third round with a straight-set win while..
WorldNews

Serena uses perfect tiebreaker to avoid loss in NYC

 NEW YORK — Her yells of “Come on!” filling a stadium devoid of spectators, Serena Williams was pushed to the brink of a stunning loss in her longest match..
WorldNews

Williams digs deep to beat qualifier in New York

 American Serena Williams overcomes a scare against Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus to reach the Western and Southern Open third round.
BBC News

Cincinnati Masters Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament

Western & Southern Open: Dan Evans beats Andrey Rublev to reach round two

 British number one Dan Evans reaches the second round of the Western & Southern Open with a 7-5 3-6 6-2 win over world number 17 Andrey Rublev.
BBC News

Murray beats Tiafoe in three sets on return to ATP Tour

 Great Britain's Andy Murray beats America's Frances Tiafoe in three sets in the Western & Southern Open first round at Flushing Meadows.
BBC News

Maria Sakkari Maria Sakkari Greek tennis player


Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Ankara puts brake on Berlin initiative

 The threats directed Tuesday against Greece by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu appeared to have scuppered the German mediation initiative to..
WorldNews

Harry Maguire Avoids Jail After Guilty Verdict In Greek Court

 England and Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and attempts of bribery in Greece. Maguire..
WorldNews
Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece [Video]

Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present atthe trial on the nearby island of Syros.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Germany warns of catastrophe if tensions don't abate in eastern Mediterranean

 A failure to de-escalate posturing in the eastern Mediterranean could lead to disaster amid tensions between Turkey and Greece, Germany's foreign minister has..
WorldNews

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

"This Is Why I'm Hot" Rapper Mims 'Memba Him?!

 New York rapper Mims (real name Shawn Maurice Mims) is best known for dropping the earworm single "This Is Why I'm Hot" in 2006 ... but it wasn't until the..
TMZ.com

US Postal Service: Three states sue Trump government

 Hawaii, New Jersey and New York are suing the Trump administration over alleged "partisan meddling".
BBC News
Preps for the 1st major grand slam tennis event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are underway in New York [Video]

Preps for the 1st major grand slam tennis event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are underway in New York

U.S. Open organizers say players are pleasantly surprised by the set up at Flushing Meadow

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:29Published
Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on Tuesday. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Related videos from verified sources

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open [Video]

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
Will Smith's production company settles dispute over Richard Williams' biopic [Video]

Will Smith's production company settles dispute over Richard Williams' biopic

Overbrook Entertainment, the production company owned by Will Smith, has reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to King Richard - the life story of Serena and Venus Williams' father,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Serena Williams has helped donate over 4 million face masks to schools [Video]

Serena Williams has helped donate over 4 million face masks to schools

Serena Williams has done her bit to prepare schools for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic by helping to donate over four million face masks for children.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this