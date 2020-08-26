|
Tom Cruise watches Tenet in theater, says he loved the film
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise recently watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a theater and shared his love for the film and the big screen experience on social media on Wednesday. The actor shared a thirty-second clip where he could be seen sitting inside a car, wearing a mask and waving to fans as he passed them by on largely deserted streets. At one point in the clip, Cruise is heard saying, “How does that happen? I am wearing a mask.” View this post on Instagram Big movie. Big screen. Loved it. A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Aug 25, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT We see him reaching his destination and posing in front of Tenet’s poster as he says to the camera,...
