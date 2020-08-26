Global  
 

Tom Cruise watches Tenet in theater, says he loved the film

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Tom Cruise watches Tenet in theater, says he loved the filmHollywood superstar Tom Cruise recently watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a theater and shared his love for the film and the big screen experience on social media on Wednesday. The actor shared a thirty-second clip where he could be seen sitting inside a car, wearing a mask and waving to fans as he passed them by on largely deserted streets. At one point in the clip, Cruise is heard saying, “How does that happen? I am wearing a mask.” View this post on Instagram Big movie. Big screen. Loved it. A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Aug 25, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT We see him reaching his destination and posing in front of Tenet’s poster as he says to the camera,...
Tom Cruise watches Tenet in theater, says he loved the film

