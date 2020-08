Afghanistan: Flash floods leave dozens dead north of Kabul Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

More than 30 people have been killed by flash flooding caused by torrential rains in Afghanistan's Parwan Province. Authorities say local rescue crews are overwhelmed by the devastation. 👓 View full article

