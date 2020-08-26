Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura, 19th Amendment anniversary, Republican National Convention: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Laura bears down on the Gulf Coast, women gained the right to vote 100 years ago and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox speaks after first day of 2020 RNC

Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox speaks after first day of 2020 RNC 02:18

 Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech [Video]

Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech

First lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech on Tuesday aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned U.S. President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

US First Lady Melania Trump offers sympathy on coronavirus, racial suffering in convention speech

 First lady Melania Trump urged voters to re-elect her husband during a impassioned speech to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday that offered sympathy..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 'will not rest' until he helps those impacted by pandemic, Melania Trump says [Video]

Donald Trump 'will not rest' until he helps those impacted by pandemic, Melania Trump says

Melania Trump acknowledged the pain of lives lost and families upended by thepandemic while speaking at the Republican National Convention. The first ladyled speakers including US President Donald Trump's children Tiffany and Ericas well as Mike Pompeo at the scaled-back event.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast

Tropical Storm Marco Marco weakens to Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to strengthen to a Category Two before making landfall Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:43Published
WEB EXTRA: Looking At Center Of Tropical Storm Laura [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Looking At Center Of Tropical Storm Laura

Hurricane Hunter Nick Underwood took this video on Monday looking at the center of Tropical Storm Laura from a NOAA aircraft flying over the Caribbean. The storm is expected to reach the U.S. coast as..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall [Video]

NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a "major" Category 3 hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday morning...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Melania Trump's moment of redemption: U.S. first lady owns 'every word' in speech to Republican convention

 Melania Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night was a triumph of redemption after her disastrous remarks at the 2016 convention, where...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS 2CBS NewsMediaiteSBSJust JaredZee News

Trump Ignites Backlash After Granting Full Pardon to Ex-Convict During RNC Convention: ‘Like It’s a Rose on an Episode of The Bachelor‘

 Trump ignites backlash after granting full pardon to ex-convict during RNC convention: 'Like it's a rose on an episode of 'The Bachelor'
Mediaite Also reported by •SBS

Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte

 Down in battleground polls amid a pandemic and a weak economy, the Republican National Convention gives Trump an opportunity to reset his campaign.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2SBSJust JaredNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

Maximum80399294

Onefullclip @nypost @TiffanyATrump I admire Melania Trump for what she said: “We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about… https://t.co/oEKYyjUwzY 8 seconds ago

denkend_frei

Lehmi´s Newsroom RT @TeamTrump: First Lady Melania Trump: I'm here because President Trump is what's best for our country...he doesn’t waste time playing po… 9 seconds ago

Maximum80399294

Onefullclip @FrancisBrennan @DonaldJTrumpJr @DanielCameronAG I admire Melania Trump for what she said: “We all know Donald Tr… https://t.co/WWAolb2iUR 21 seconds ago

gideon112698

Gideon RT @RacySicilian: Isn't it amazing how differently the MSM treats Michelle Obama vs. Melania Trump? RT if you love our First Lady Melanie… 21 seconds ago

Jb1647R

John R Scott RT @KamVTV: FLOTUS Melania Trump is the most gorgeous First Lady America has ever had. 23 seconds ago

MonicadabyTrejo

Monica Trejo #Mmusic RT @ABC: First lady Melania Trump closed out the second night of #RNC2020 by addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and recent racial unrest, as… 25 seconds ago

VanessaSass1

Vanessa Sass RT @PoliticusSarah: They sold her as Jackie Kennedy, but Melania Trump gave one of the worst speeches by a first lady in the television era… 26 seconds ago

umahota

Smirkers RT @joshscampbell: First Lady Melania Trump offers well-wishes to all impacted by coronavirus, as she looks out upon a large White House cr… 29 seconds ago