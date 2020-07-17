Global  
 

'Enola Holmes' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' sister can give famed detective a run for money

DNA Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
'Enola Holmes' is directed by Harry Bradbeer of 'Fleabag' fame.
 Enola Holmes movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When Enola Holmes -- Sherlock's teen sister -- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious...

