Did Claudia Conway, Daughter Of Trump’s Personal Advisor Kellyanne, Just Rescue Her Mother From A Cult?
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “If parents wish to preserve childhood for their own children, they must conceive of parenting as an act of rebellion against culture.” -Neil Postman Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump’s personal advisor Kellyanne Conway, has probably never read George Orwell’s epic novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” or Neil Postman’s “Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business.” Still, she captured what is wrong with America and more specifically, the danger President Donald Trump and his reality TV show pose to the United States and its democracy. All About Fame and Fortune Just before her mother...
