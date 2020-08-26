Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4 storm as hundreds of thousands evacuate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The storm, moving northwest at 15 mph, was last spotted 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura 01:08

 Hurricane Laura is now a Category 2 storm and expected to make landfall sometime tonight-tomorrow morning as a Category 3.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lake Charles, Louisiana Lake Charles, Louisiana City in Louisiana, United States


Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

AP Top Stories August 26 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 26th: RNC includes video of Trump granting pardon; Melania Trump speaks about coronavirus; Police and protesters clash in..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Window to Flee Is Closing, Louisiana Governor Says

 The storm is projected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning, with powerful winds and heavy rains likely as soon as Wednesday..
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Laura Strengthens in the Gulf and Rekindles Dread From Past Storms

 Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the coast of Texas and Louisiana near the anniversary of Harvey, one of the most disastrous storms the region has experienced.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Residents Near Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast Preparing For Hurricane Laura [Video]

Residents Near Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast Preparing For Hurricane Laura

The National Hurricane Center has updated its forecast to say Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the gulf coast tonight as a Category 4 storm. Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Extreme Winds, and Flash..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:24Published
Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says [Video]

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says

Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:31Published
Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast

Tropical Storm Marco Marco weakens to Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to strengthen to a Category Two before making landfall Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura updates: Storm intensifies, evacuations list

 The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Storm intensifies as it enters the Gulf, could be a Category 3 at landfall...
bizjournals Also reported by •MarketWatchNYTimes.comIndependent

Hurricane Laura expected to reach Category 4 strength with life-threatening storm surge before making landfall

 Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a category 4 storm and produce a life-threatening storm surge as a category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsmaxMarketWatchIndependent

Hurricane heading for Texas and Louisiana upgraded to ‘catastrophic’ Category 4

 Forecasters say Laura will intensify into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane – an even stronger storm than previously expected – as it heads towards...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

peaceluvand_meg

Modern Day Hippie RT @NHC_Atlantic: Hurricane #Laura Advisory 26A: Laura Strengthens Into a Major Hurricane. Potentially Catastrophic Storm Surge, Extreme Wi… 6 seconds ago

D34752715

D RT @thomaskaine5: Several Texas cities issue mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf https://t.co/0v6MSI7u7U 56 seconds ago