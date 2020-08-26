Hurricane Laura forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4 storm as hundreds of thousands evacuate

Here's the latest for Wednesday August 26th: RNC includes video of Trump granting pardon; Melania Trump speaks about coronavirus; Police and protesters clash in..

The storm is projected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning, with powerful winds and heavy rains likely as soon as Wednesday..

Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the coast of Texas and Louisiana near the anniversary of Harvey, one of the most disastrous storms the region has experienced.

Residents Near Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast Preparing For Hurricane Laura



The National Hurricane Center has updated its forecast to say Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the gulf coast tonight as a Category 4 storm. Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Extreme Winds, and Flash.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:24 Published 14 minutes ago

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says



Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:31 Published 3 hours ago