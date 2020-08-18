Global  
 

Mauritius oil spill: Dead dolphins found after shipwreck

BBC News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The discovery of 13 dead dolphins causes much sadness and anger among locals.
Japanese experts warn oil damage could kill mangroves in Mauritius

 A Japanese disaster relief team said Tuesday the oil spilled from a grounded Japanese freighter off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean could kill mangroves if it is..
WorldNews

Mauritius arrests Indian captain of Japanese ship that spilled oil

 Authorities in Mauritius have arrested the Indian captain of the Japanese ship that ran aground near Mauritius and spilled 1,000 tons of oil on the Indian Ocean..
IndiaTimes

Mauritius oil spill: Satellite images show removal operation

 Satellite images capture tug boats trying to remove the broken vessel, which spilled tonnes of oil.
BBC News

Mauritius police detain captain of oil spill vessel

 Nairobi, Aug 18 (efe-epa).- The captain and second-in-command of a ship that ran aground off the coast of Mauritius on 25 July, spilling hundreds of tons of oil..
WorldNews

Mauritius oil spill: Dead dolphins found after shipwreck

 The discovery of 13 dead dolphins causes much sadness and anger among locals.
BBC News Also reported by •DNAallAfrica.comOilPrice.comNYTimes.com

Africa: Mauritius Oil Spill Highlights Importance of Maritime Laws - UN Trade Body

 [UN News] The devastating oil spill off the east coast of Mauritius has highlighted the need for global adoption of international legislation that govern the...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •OilPrice.comSBSBBC NewsNYTimes.com

Oil spill puts spotlight on potential cleanup methods

 The grounding of a Japanese oil tanker on a reef off the coast of Mauritius and the resulting oil spill have put a spotlight  -More- 
SmartBrief Also reported by •BBC News

