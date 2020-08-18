|
Mauritius oil spill: Dead dolphins found after shipwreck
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The discovery of 13 dead dolphins causes much sadness and anger among locals.
Mauritius Island country in the Indian Ocean
Japanese experts warn oil damage could kill mangroves in MauritiusA Japanese disaster relief team said Tuesday the oil spilled from a grounded Japanese freighter off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean could kill mangroves if it is..
WorldNews
Mauritius arrests Indian captain of Japanese ship that spilled oilAuthorities in Mauritius have arrested the Indian captain of the Japanese ship that ran aground near Mauritius and spilled 1,000 tons of oil on the Indian Ocean..
IndiaTimes
Mauritius oil spill: Satellite images show removal operationSatellite images capture tug boats trying to remove the broken vessel, which spilled tonnes of oil.
BBC News
Mauritius police detain captain of oil spill vesselNairobi, Aug 18 (efe-epa).- The captain and second-in-command of a ship that ran aground off the coast of Mauritius on 25 July, spilling hundreds of tons of oil..
WorldNews
