RNC speaker pulled from lineup after boosting QAnon-tied conspiracy about Jewish people
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Shortly before the second night of programming began, Mary Ann Mendoza was pulled from the RNC lineup after earlier in the day retweeting an anti-Semitic Twitter thread with ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
