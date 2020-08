IPL 2020: Abu Dhabi COVID spike reportedly reason for delay in schedule announcement Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

While the new rescheduled date for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin is September 19 and is to be played in the UAE, there is still no announcement of the IPL 2020 schedule. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this