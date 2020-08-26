|
'The rules go out the window': Democrats deride RNC over Hatch Act, coronavirus and transgender issues
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Democrats denounced the use of the White House and executive functions for partisan purposes, and decried efforts to put the pandemic in the past.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
G.O.P. Women in Arizona Could Decide an Unexpected 2020 BattleLed by a firebrand loyalist, the state party has lurched to the right under President Trump. That has turned off some Republicans, and Arizona suddenly appears..
NYTimes.com
Melania Trump headlines and more from the second night of the RNCThe Republican National Convention continued for a second night with the GOP trying to paint a picture of President Trump as creating a land of opportunity. CBSN..
CBS News
Trump makes 'surprise' appearance during RNC to take part in the swearing-in of new citizensWhile Trump used the ceremony to tout the virtues of legal immigration, Democrats said his crackdowns at the border are designed to keep out any person of..
USATODAY.com
Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party
First Lady Melania Trump reaches out to families suffering from pandemic: "You are not alone"During the second night of the RNC, First Lady Melania Trump made one of the convention's only comments about the coronavirus pandemic, empathizing with viewers..
CBS News
AP Top Stories August 26 AHere's the latest for Wednesday August 26th: RNC includes video of Trump granting pardon; Melania Trump speaks about coronavirus; Police and protesters clash in..
USATODAY.com
Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56Published
Hatch Act of 1939 United States law
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this