'The rules go out the window': Democrats deride RNC over Hatch Act, coronavirus and transgender issues

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Democrats denounced the use of the White House and executive functions for partisan purposes, and decried efforts to put the pandemic in the past.
G.O.P. Women in Arizona Could Decide an Unexpected 2020 Battle

 Led by a firebrand loyalist, the state party has lurched to the right under President Trump. That has turned off some Republicans, and Arizona suddenly appears..
NYTimes.com

Melania Trump headlines and more from the second night of the RNC

 The Republican National Convention continued for a second night with the GOP trying to paint a picture of President Trump as creating a land of opportunity. CBSN..
CBS News

Trump makes 'surprise' appearance during RNC to take part in the swearing-in of new citizens

 While Trump used the ceremony to tout the virtues of legal immigration, Democrats said his crackdowns at the border are designed to keep out any person of..
USATODAY.com
Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you' [Video]

Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'

Speaking to the American voter and to his father directly, President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump at the virtual RNC on Tuesday said he was proud to watch his father give the Democrats "hell" and that a vote for Trump is a vote for the American worker.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

First Lady Melania Trump reaches out to families suffering from pandemic: "You are not alone"

 During the second night of the RNC, First Lady Melania Trump made one of the convention's only comments about the coronavirus pandemic, empathizing with viewers..
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 26 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 26th: RNC includes video of Trump granting pardon; Melania Trump speaks about coronavirus; Police and protesters clash in..
USATODAY.com
Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream' [Video]

Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream'

In her speech on the second night of the RNC on Tuesday, First lady Melania Trump opened up about realizing her own 'American Dream,' recalling a vision she had as a little girl in Slovenia under "Communist rule" of moving to America and working in fashion.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

