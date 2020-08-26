Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander arrested for battery as authorities search for missing father

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander has left training camp and returned to Florida to be with his family as authorities search for his missing father.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Search continues for father of Bengals player in Okeechobee County

Search continues for father of Bengals player in Okeechobee County 02:28

 Authorities search for the father of a Cincinnati Bengals football player who disappeared in a prairie preserve in Okeechobee County.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published
Most Florida counties still waiting for CARES Act dollars to protect voters from COVID-19 [Video]

Most Florida counties still waiting for CARES Act dollars to protect voters from COVID-19

Sixty-nine days, that’s how close Floridians are to the November election. Yet, most counties still don’t have CARES dollars to protect voters from COVID-19.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:00Published

Watch ULA launch a classified spy satellite on its most powerful rocket

 In the very early morning hours on Thursday, the United Launch Alliance is set to launch its most powerful rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, lofting a..
The Verge
Rescued Florida endangered sea turtle finds new home in Mississippi [Video]

Rescued Florida endangered sea turtle finds new home in Mississippi

"We're excited that he's going to be able to teach people about sea turtles and show people how cool sea turtles are."

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this