Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic'
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 (
15 minutes ago) The storm heading for the coast could cause a devastating surge, the National Hurricane Center says.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related videos from verified sources
Texas residents evacuate as Hurricane Laura looms
Residents of Texas have evacuated their homes in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.
Footage filmed by Twitter user @roguegalaxie on August 25 shows heavy traffic on Highway 6 and 35 in Alvin, as..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:19 Published 20 minutes ago
Millions brace for Hurricane Laura
Millions in Hurricane Laura's path are bracing for landfall. The storm has already taken the lives of 24 people.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 33 minutes ago
Millions brace for Hurricane Laura
Millions in Hurricane Laura's path are bracing for landfall. The storm has already taken the lives of 24 people.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 34 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this