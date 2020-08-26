Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic'

BBC News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The storm heading for the coast could cause a devastating surge, the National Hurricane Center says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says 00:31

 Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC [Video]

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a "major" Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to be a Category 4 storm by landfall the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Story: https://bit.ly/34ux9wK

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:02Published

Related videos from verified sources

Texas residents evacuate as Hurricane Laura looms [Video]

Texas residents evacuate as Hurricane Laura looms

Residents of Texas have evacuated their homes in anticipation of Hurricane Laura. Footage filmed by Twitter user @roguegalaxie on August 25 shows heavy traffic on Highway 6 and 35 in Alvin, as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
Millions brace for Hurricane Laura [Video]

Millions brace for Hurricane Laura

Millions in Hurricane Laura's path are bracing for landfall. The storm has already taken the lives of 24 people.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:46Published
Millions brace for Hurricane Laura [Video]

Millions brace for Hurricane Laura

Millions in Hurricane Laura's path are bracing for landfall. The storm has already taken the lives of 24 people.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura Now Forecast To Hit Category 4

Hurricane Laura Now Forecast To Hit Category 4 Watch VideoHurricane Laura is now forecast to evolve into a catastrophic Category 4 storm, with winds swirling around the Gulf of Mexico at about 110 miles per...
Newsy

Hurricane Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas...
Denver Post

Hurricane heading for Texas and Louisiana upgraded to ‘catastrophic’ Category 4

 Forecasters say Laura will intensify into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane – an even stronger storm than previously expected – as it heads towards...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic' https://t.co/Id76csf7sa 4 minutes ago

site_zen

Zen-site https://t.co/TyONDjK5tw Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic' The storm headi… https://t.co/Y2IMSkjmf9 4 minutes ago

BrittanyKTVL

Brittany Spears RT @HoldenKTVL: Monstrous Hurricane #Laura approaching the TX/LA. Landfall as a CAT 4 storm with 130 MPH and 15ft storm surge expected toni… 5 minutes ago

ngvet

baby @null Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic' The storm headi https://t.co/vSSsWCguG5 5 minutes ago

drnoahross

Noah Ross Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic' https://t.co/7g87Z9BCST https://t.co/ImDlcwE4vh 5 minutes ago

HoldenKTVL

Holden LeCroy Monstrous Hurricane #Laura approaching the TX/LA. Landfall as a CAT 4 storm with 130 MPH and 15ft storm surge expec… https://t.co/TzbnBS1YBK 7 minutes ago

VoidDancerASU

Will Rencenberger RT @BBCNorthAmerica: Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic' https://t.co/PMwe7Wu9dR 9 minutes ago

LadyKaelyn

Kaelyn Helenheim RT @WFLAian: Two #Laura satellite images captured 24 hours apart - from a ragged barely CAT 1 storm to a major hurricane that looks to be a… 12 minutes ago