You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Punjab CM says that 23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Coronavirus so far | Oneindia News



With only two days left for the assembly session to start, Twenty-three MLAs and ministers in Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus till today. Six persons were killed and five others injured in.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:11 Published 9 hours ago Kangana thanks Sushant's sister for saluting 'each and every warrior of Bhai'



Actress Kangana Ranaut has thanked Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after the latter took to social media and expressed gratitude to each and every person who has.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago Ankita Lokhande performs Gauri Ganpati puja with mother, shares video



Actor Ankita Lokhande performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. The Manikarnika actor performed the puja post Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankita shared a glimpse of the puja with her mother on Instagram. She decked up.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this