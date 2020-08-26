|
Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn appointed trustee to her fortune
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been named as a trustee to protect the singer’s fortune. Court documents obtained by The Blast reveal 29-year-old actress Jamie Lynn was first named as an executor on Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust in 2018. While the 38-year-old singer is alive she is the “sole beneficiary” of the trust, but new legal papers reveal steps taken by Britney to protect her finances in the event of her death. The move comes as it emerged Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has asked the court to approve Fidelity...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jamie Lynn Spears American actress and singer
Britney Spears seeks to drop father Jamie Spears as sole conservator of her estateThe long, twisty case of Britney Spears' conservatorship took another turn with word she wants to drop her father as sole guardian of her estate.
USATODAY.com
Jamie Lynn Spears shuts down question about Britney's mental health
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Jamie Lynn Spears calls for compassion for mental health sufferers
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Britney Spears American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress
Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over Britney Spears' conservatorship
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Trending: Dax Shepard involved in motorbike accident, Britney Spears' conservatorship extended, The Batman trailer debuts during
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Fidelity Investments US financial services corporation
Smart financial moves for soaring retirementFidelity Investments is reporting the 401(k)s it manages are now worth nearly twice the value than in early 2009. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this