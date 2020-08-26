Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn appointed trustee to her fortune

Global  
 

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn appointed trustee to her fortuneBritney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been named as a trustee to protect the singer’s fortune. Court documents obtained by The Blast reveal 29-year-old actress Jamie Lynn was first named as an executor on Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust in 2018. While the 38-year-old singer is alive she is the “sole beneficiary” of the trust, but new legal papers reveal steps taken by Britney to protect her finances in the event of her death. The move comes as it emerged Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has asked the court to approve Fidelity...
