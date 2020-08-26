|
Pacers fire coach Nate McMillan after four seasons
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Nate McMillan, who was fired as Pacers coach on Wednesday, was hired prior to the 2016-17 season, amassing a 183-136 overall record.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nate McMillan American basketball player-coach
Indiana Pacers Basketball team in the National Basketball Association
NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of PacersBam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this