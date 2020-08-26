Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pacers fire coach Nate McMillan after four seasons

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Nate McMillan, who was fired as Pacers coach on Wednesday, was hired prior to the 2016-17 season, amassing a 183-136 overall record.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nate McMillan Nate McMillan American basketball player-coach


Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers Basketball team in the National Basketball Association

NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of Pacers

 Bam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Pacers let Nate McMillan go after four seasons

Pacers let Nate McMillan go after four seasons The Indiana Pacers have relieved Nate McMillan of his coaching duties, the team announced Wednesday.
FOX Sports Also reported by •ESPNUSATODAY.com

McMillan on Pacers’ failure to attack: ‘They’re going to make you pay’

McMillan on Pacers’ failure to attack: ‘They’re going to make you pay’ Pacers coach Nate McMillan on the Pacers' offensive struggles: “We didn’t do enough drive and kick, attacking the paint. … We pretty much settled on the...
FOX Sports

Heat vs. Pacers: What Victor Oladipo will we see, Jimmy Butler vs. TJ Warren and Miami's supporting cast

 Three things to know as the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers clash in the first round of the playoffs
CBS Sports


Tweets about this