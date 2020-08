sydney c RT @CTVNationalNews: BREAKING: Toronto police officers won't face charges in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet. The 29-year-old Indigen… 4 minutes ago

Archie MacLachlan RT @ChiuCBC: This case involves the death of a woman with Nova Scotia ties: SIU clears all police officers in the death of Regis Korchinski… 5 minutes ago

Kat Heaney RT @JFAAP: #NoJusticeNoPeaceProsecuteThePolice “SIU clears all police officers in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet” https://t.co/1tsAc5… 9 minutes ago

CBC Canadian News SIU clears all police officers in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet https://t.co/7PlhKjtpVn https://t.co/nfpN2aiJOg 9 minutes ago

John Benjamin SIU clears all police officers in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet https://t.co/CNXf9QaCeO https://t.co/3oPgGJpvEJ 12 minutes ago

Sean MacDougall RT @mcquillanator: #BREAKING Ontario's police watchdog clears all police officers in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet. She died after… 15 minutes ago

"MRH_1984" 🇨🇦 SIU clears all police officers in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet https://t.co/I7HQr1NIgx 21 minutes ago