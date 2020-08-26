Global  
 

Celtics, Raptors considering boycott of Thursday's Game 1 to 'demand more attention' after Jacob Blake shooting

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed that players from both teams met Tuesday night to discuss their options, which included a boycott.
