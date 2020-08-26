|
Celtics, Raptors considering boycott of Thursday's Game 1 to 'demand more attention' after Jacob Blake shooting
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed that players from both teams met Tuesday night to discuss their options, which included a boycott.
Nick Nurse American basketball coach
Toronto Raptors Professional basketball team based in Toronto, Canada
