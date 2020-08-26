Celtics, Raptors considering boycott of Thursday's Game 1 to 'demand more attention' after Jacob Blake shooting

Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation



The Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operation, Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit against San Francisco deputy Alan Strickland over an altercation the two had after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Freddie Joyner has more.

