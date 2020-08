You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Israel protests: thousands join weekend protests against Netanyahu's government – video



Thousands of Israelis took to the streets over the weekend to protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and against his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Israeli media.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Israel protests: thousands join weekend protests against Netanyahu's government



Thousands of Israelis took to the streets over the weekend to protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and against his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Israeli media.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago COVID-19: Germans flout rules in anti-lockdown rallies



What is driving the movement in Germany against coronavirus restrictions? Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this