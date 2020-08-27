Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura gains strength, could cause 'unsurvivable' storm surge

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Laura escalated into a powerful hurricane while bearing down on the US coastline. Experts have warned it could get even stronger, possibly bringing a "wall of water over two stories high" to the shore.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' 02:16

 [NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border [Video]

Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border

More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes. Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches. Forecasters have warned..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More [Video]

Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More

The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura. They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall [Video]

Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Laura gains strength, could bring 'unsurvivable' storm surge

 Laura strengthened Wednesday into a menacing Category 4 hurricane, raising fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be unsurvivable'' and...
IndiaTimes

Hurricane Laura gains strength as coastal residents urged to flee

 Laura has gained strength to become a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20ft storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable”...
Belfast Telegraph

Hurricane Laura expected to bring catastrophic storm surge

 Hurricane Laura is expected to bring an "unsurvivable" storm surge and it can possibly become a Category 5 storm before it strikes the Gulf Coast. Lonnie Quinn...
CBS News


Tweets about this

tabithaaxo

tabs ♡ RT @CP24: Laura roared toward landfall near the Lousiana-Texas border as a menacing Category 4 hurricane, raising fears of a 20-foot storm… 3 minutes ago

infonewskelowna

iNfonewsKelowna iN VIDEO: Hurricane Laura gains strength, could bring 'unsurvivable' storm surge in Texas, Louisiana… https://t.co/pnmUjqyWFi 3 minutes ago

InfoNewsPentict

InfoNewsPenticton iN VIDEO: Hurricane Laura gains strength, could bring 'unsurvivable' storm surge in Texas, Louisiana… https://t.co/aPAxDVOShv 3 minutes ago

infonewsvernon

iNfonewsVernon iN VIDEO: Hurricane Laura gains strength, could bring 'unsurvivable' storm surge in Texas, Louisiana… https://t.co/Grxtro97o2 3 minutes ago

InfoNewsKam

Infonews Kamloops iN VIDEO: Hurricane Laura gains strength, could bring 'unsurvivable' storm surge in Texas, Louisiana… https://t.co/wygi2qCBNZ 3 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 Laura roared toward landfall near the Lousiana-Texas border as a menacing Category 4 hurricane, raising fears of a… https://t.co/x7zEzYm1gJ 5 minutes ago

abc7_intern

Former ABC 7 Intern RT @abc13houston: 4PM UPDATE: Hurricane Laura gains more strength with winds expecting to reach 150 mph at landfall https://t.co/Vkc4JNqQSJ… 12 minutes ago

sykeenajackson

Sykeena Jackson RT @FeedingAmerica: As #HurricaneLaura gains strength and approaches the Gulf Coast, food banks are making sure that together, we’re ready.… 16 minutes ago