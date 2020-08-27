Hurricane Laura gains strength, could cause 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Laura escalated into a powerful hurricane while bearing down on the US coastline. Experts have warned it could get even stronger, possibly bringing a "wall of water over two stories high" to the shore.
[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes. Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches. Forecasters have warned..