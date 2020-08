'A nation of miracles': Mike Pence touts promise of COVID vaccine Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

In his speech to the Republican National Convention, the Vice-President attacks Joe Biden for saying that "no miracle is coming" to fight the global pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Scott RT @GOP: “America is a nation of miracles.” -@Mike_Pence #RNC2020 5 seconds ago The New 👁bnormal RT @NathanBrandWA: "Last week, Joe Biden said, “no miracle is coming.” What Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of m… 2 minutes ago Deplorable Nagatha RT @MapleSyru_p: “Joe Biden said that no miracle is coming. What Joe needs to know is that America is a nation full of miracles.” VP Mike P… 2 minutes ago Robin Oxman RT @Mhdude1Mhdude1: MIKE PENCE! Trump save thousands of lives when Chinese virus discovered! Hundred thousand ventilators in 100 days! Conv… 3 minutes ago