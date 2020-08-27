|
RNC Night 3 takeaways: Pence calls Biden a 'Trojan horse' for the radical left, Kellyanne Conway touts Trump's record
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Mike Pence slammed Joe Biden, saying his proposals would leave Americans unsafe and vulnerable, calling him "a Trojan Horse to the radical left."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Full text: Pence says "the choice is clear" in RNC speechThe vice president closed the third night of the Republican National Convention with remarks delivered from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
CBS News
With Wisconsin Unrest as Backdrop, Republicans Intensify Law-and-Order MessageOn the third day of the convention, two of the G.O.P.’s female leaders, Kristi Noem and Marsha Blackburn, talked about law and order. And Vice President Mike..
NYTimes.com
Previewing the third night of the Republican National ConventionVice President Mike Pence is officially accepting the Republican Party's VP nomination tonight. CBS News' John Dickerson joined "Red and Blue" to break down what..
CBS News
Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Republican National ConventionThe third night of the Republican National Convention will feature Vice President Mike Pence speaking from Baltimore's Fort McHenry. CBS News White House..
CBS News
Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party
Who is Rep. Elise Stefanik? RNC speaker ranks as one of the most bipartisan lawmakers, but also a staunch Trump supporterFour years ago, Stefanik, who ranks as one of the most bi-partisan in Congress, kept her distance from Trump, saying vaguely she endorsed the "party's..
USATODAY.com
Who is Madison Cawthorn? RNC speaker would be youngest member of Congress if he wins in NovemberThe 25-year-old Republican has pitched himself as a conservative answer to "the Squad."
USATODAY.com
'America's heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield' - Rep. Crenshaw
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Night 3 of the Republican National Convention to feature VP Pence
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:01Published
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump challenges Biden to drug test before debateThe president claims Mr Biden went from incoherent to articulate in a previous debate.
BBC News
Political commentator Paul Begala on “The Takeout” - 8/14/2020Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's Veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News
8/11: Red and BlueJoe Biden makes his pick for Vice President; Wisconsin's partisan primary election
CBS News
Kamala Harris vows support for Israel and protection against IranSen. Kamala Harris told a virtual fundraiser Wednesday that a Joe Biden administration would offer unwavering support for Israel.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
“The Obama-Biden administration secretly launched a surveillance operation on the Trump campaign.”
NYTimes.com
Kellyanne Conway says in RNC speech that "Trump helped me shatter a barrier in politics"Just days after Kellyanne Conway announced she will leave the White House at the end of the month, she spoke at the Republican National Convention. Conway,..
CBS News
“So, it didn’t surprise me when President Donald Trump appointed the most women to senior level positions of any administration in history.”
NYTimes.com
Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster
Kellyanne Conway to speak at RNC ahead of White House departure: What to know about herConway said she will be leaving the White House at the end of the month, likely making her RNC speech her final public address as a senior counselor.
USATODAY.com
What to Watch for at R.N.C.: Two of Trump’s Most Faithful Allies Will HeadlineVice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s former campaign manager and longtime adviser, will speak during tonight’s convention.
NYTimes.com
How to Watch the Republican ConventionVice President Mike Pence, his wife, Karen Pence, and Kellyanne Conway will all speak during the event’s third night.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this