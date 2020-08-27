RNC Night 3 takeaways: Pence calls Biden a 'Trojan horse' for the radical left, Kellyanne Conway touts Trump's record

Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden



Hillary Clinton has a bit of advice for Joe Biden come November 3rd... "Don't even think about conceding if the election is at all close," she says. Joe Biden should not concede because many believe the election will drag out for some time. "Eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is." Clinton Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off for the presidency this coming November.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970