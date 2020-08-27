Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RNC Night 3 takeaways: Pence calls Biden a 'Trojan horse' for the radical left, Kellyanne Conway touts Trump's record

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Mike Pence slammed Joe Biden, saying his proposals would leave Americans unsafe and vulnerable, calling him "a Trojan Horse to the radical left."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Full text: Pence says "the choice is clear" in RNC speech

 The vice president closed the third night of the Republican National Convention with remarks delivered from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
CBS News

With Wisconsin Unrest as Backdrop, Republicans Intensify Law-and-Order Message

 On the third day of the convention, two of the G.O.P.’s female leaders, Kristi Noem and Marsha Blackburn, talked about law and order. And Vice President Mike..
NYTimes.com

Previewing the third night of the Republican National Convention

 Vice President Mike Pence is officially accepting the Republican Party's VP nomination tonight. CBS News' John Dickerson joined "Red and Blue" to break down what..
CBS News

Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Republican National Convention

 The third night of the Republican National Convention will feature Vice President Mike Pence speaking from Baltimore's Fort McHenry. CBS News White House..
CBS News

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

Who is Rep. Elise Stefanik? RNC speaker ranks as one of the most bipartisan lawmakers, but also a staunch Trump supporter

 Four years ago, Stefanik, who ranks as one of the most bi-partisan in Congress, kept her distance from Trump, saying vaguely she endorsed the "party's..
USATODAY.com

Who is Madison Cawthorn? RNC speaker would be youngest member of Congress if he wins in November

 The 25-year-old Republican has pitched himself as a conservative answer to "the Squad."
USATODAY.com
'America's heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield' - Rep. Crenshaw [Video]

'America's heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield' - Rep. Crenshaw

U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who nearly died and lost his right eye in a bombing in Afghanistan, said on Wednesday in his speech at the RNC that America's 'heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Night 3 of the Republican National Convention to feature VP Pence [Video]

Night 3 of the Republican National Convention to feature VP Pence

The theme of the third night of RNC is "Land of Heroes."

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:01Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump challenges Biden to drug test before debate

 The president claims Mr Biden went from incoherent to articulate in a previous debate.
BBC News

Political commentator Paul Begala on “The Takeout” - 8/14/2020

 Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's Veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News

8/11: Red and Blue

 Joe Biden makes his pick for Vice President; Wisconsin's partisan primary election
CBS News

Kamala Harris vows support for Israel and protection against Iran

 Sen. Kamala Harris told a virtual fundraiser Wednesday that a Joe Biden administration would offer unwavering support for Israel.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kellyanne Conway says in RNC speech that "Trump helped me shatter a barrier in politics"

 Just days after Kellyanne Conway announced she will leave the White House at the end of the month, she spoke at the Republican National Convention. Conway,..
CBS News
Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden [Video]

Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton has a bit of advice for Joe Biden come November 3rd... "Don't even think about conceding if the election is at all close," she says. Joe Biden should not concede because many believe the election will drag out for some time. "Eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is." Clinton Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off for the presidency this coming November.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster

Kellyanne Conway to speak at RNC ahead of White House departure: What to know about her

 Conway said she will be leaving the White House at the end of the month, likely making her RNC speech her final public address as a senior counselor.
USATODAY.com

What to Watch for at R.N.C.: Two of Trump’s Most Faithful Allies Will Headline

 Vice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s former campaign manager and longtime adviser, will speak during tonight’s convention.
NYTimes.com

How to Watch the Republican Convention

 Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, Karen Pence, and Kellyanne Conway will all speak during the event’s third night.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden

President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published
In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left' [Video]

In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left'

In his Independence Day speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump slammed China for the spread of the coronavirus. He said that China’s secrecy and deception allowed the virus to spread it..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published
Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: Trump [Video]

Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: Trump

The US is in the process to defeat the radical left, agitators, looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing, said President Donald Trump during his second..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this