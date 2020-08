Dhanya khishoree RT @STcom: China, North Korea on high alert after Typhoon Bavi makes landfall https://t.co/HQWBV8pbmg 15 minutes ago NYK DAILY North Korea on high alert as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall https://t.co/09ZXmCYdCP 47 minutes ago VIRIYA RT @STForeignDesk: China, North Korea on high alert after Typhoon Bavi makes landfall https://t.co/k95YqqQ4iI 54 minutes ago ST Foreign Desk China, North Korea on high alert after Typhoon Bavi makes landfall https://t.co/k95YqqQ4iI 54 minutes ago The Straits Times China, North Korea on high alert after Typhoon Bavi makes landfall https://t.co/HQWBV8pbmg 55 minutes ago 이따 RT @vicjkim: Wow, photos of traffic signals, trees and street lights toppled by mounting winds as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in South Kore… 56 minutes ago CNA North Korea on high alert as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall https://t.co/9U6DU7KA0A https://t.co/XJEGPKdlCn 1 hour ago Andy Vermaut North Korea on high alert as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall https://t.co/TDGoXzgXPw https://t.co/OOfODmZN1X 1 hour ago