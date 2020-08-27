Tucker Carlson defends vigilante shooter, says he 'had to maintain order when no one else would'

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer



The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content. Neff's posts frequently used the n-word and other derogatory slurs for blacks, latinos, Asians, gays, women, Muslims, and liberals. A Fox News spokesperson said Carlson could not be reached for comment. Neff did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN business.

