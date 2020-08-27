Global  
 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom: 'Floating with love'

Thursday, 27 August 2020
Katy Perry gave birth to baby girl and the "Daisies" superstar has been hinting at the newborn's name for months:  ​​​​​​​Daisy Dove Bloom.
News video: Katy Perry has given birth

Katy Perry has given birth 00:41

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

Katy Perry's lockdown epiphany

 Katy Perry says the final song she recorded for her latest album took on a deeper meaning when the coronavirus lockdown started. (Aug. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

Katy Perry: 'I've fallen flat on my face so many times'

 Musician Katy Perry says she had to re-evaluate her priorities when her last studio album didn't top the charts. (Aug. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

