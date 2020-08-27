|
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom: 'Floating with love'
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Katy Perry gave birth to baby girl and the "Daisies" superstar has been hinting at the newborn's name for months: Daisy Dove Bloom.
