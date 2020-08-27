Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns Hopkins

COVID-19 Is Spreading Like Wildfire In The US. Why Is There Less Testing For It Now?



Just 18 days after the US marked 150,000 lives lost from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the death toll surpassed 170,000. Johns Hopkins University data says more than 5.4 million people have been infected and 170,052 have died. Worryingly, COVID-19 is still spreading rampantly, but there is less testing available. At the same time, the testing that is available is returning high positivity rates.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970