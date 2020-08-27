|
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns Hopkins
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Washington, Aug 27 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 24 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 824,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,085,646 and the...
