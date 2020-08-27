Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns Hopkins

WorldNews Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns HopkinsWashington, Aug 27 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 24 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 824,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,085,646 and the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johns Hopkins University Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland

World hits 800,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths

 NEW YORK : The world hit a grim coronavirus milestone Saturday with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases. That's according to a tally..
WorldNews

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 22 million

 New York, Aug 19 : The number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 22 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns..
WorldNews
COVID-19 Is Spreading Like Wildfire In The US. Why Is There Less Testing For It Now? [Video]

COVID-19 Is Spreading Like Wildfire In The US. Why Is There Less Testing For It Now?

Just 18 days after the US marked 150,000 lives lost from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the death toll surpassed 170,000. Johns Hopkins University data says more than 5.4 million people have been infected and 170,052 have died. Worryingly, COVID-19 is still spreading rampantly, but there is less testing available. At the same time, the testing that is available is returning high positivity rates.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
'Girls' Creator On Surviving COVID-19: 'I Was A Complex Machine That Had Been Unplugged' [Video]

'Girls' Creator On Surviving COVID-19: 'I Was A Complex Machine That Had Been Unplugged'

'Girls' star and creator Lena Dunham has shared her story on Instagram of contracting and surviving the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports Dunham said she was able to avoid going to a hospital because a doctor instructed her on how to care for herself. Johns Hopkins University data says more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the virus in the United States and 153,314 people have died.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

Global Covid-19 cases hit 20 million [Video]

Global Covid-19 cases hit 20 million

The global number of Covid-19 cases has reached 20 million, according to theJohns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. The grim milestone wasreached in the early hours of Tuesday morning, UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
'In 6 weeks, cases doubled': WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating [Video]

'In 6 weeks, cases doubled': WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating

The Director General of the World Health Organisation commented on the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that July 30 would..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Johns Hopkins launches COVID-19 class for kids [Video]

Johns Hopkins launches COVID-19 class for kids

Johns Hopkins is once again putting themselves in the national spotlight during this pandemic. First they created a COVID-19 cases map that’s widely used.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 23.5m, New Zealand extends lockdown and Bali bans foreign tourists

 More than 23.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 808 476 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
News24 Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns Hopkins

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns Hopkins Washington, Aug 27 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 24 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 824,000, according...
WorldNews Also reported by •Khaleej TimesDNAnewKerala.com

New UK space projects to boost global sustainable development receive cash boost

New UK space projects to boost global sustainable development receive cash boost London, UK (SPX) Aug 19, 2020 the UK Space Agency has announced 3.4 million pounds of new funding for 10 cutting-edge projects that back UK academics using...
Space Daily


Tweets about this

banglanews_eng

News from Bangladesh Global COVID-19 cases surpass 24m: Johns Hopkins https://t.co/W4fMZu2Ugz https://t.co/6ZfrCILNgr 3 minutes ago

thehawk

The Hawk Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns Hopkins #Global #Covid19 #JohnsHopkins #University https://t.co/OJfRYK5mVq 48 minutes ago

ronogolap

GM Kamrussama Global COVID-19 cases surpass 24m: Johns Hopkins https://t.co/yrxsrkvEG4 from Prothom Alo English… https://t.co/qz7WleoeCp 2 hours ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Global Covid-19 Cases Surpass 24mn, Death Toll Over 824,000 #kalingatv #COVID19UPDATE https://t.co/EgWic2N9Es 2 hours ago

alishervani

Ali Shervani علی RT @GetNewsd: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24 million mark: Johns Hopkins #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/5y2EHtW3q4 3 hours ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24 million mark: Johns Hopkins #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/5y2EHtW3q4 3 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns Hopkins https://t.co/UzVCVh9KlA #news #headlines https://t.co/dcQCJyt4wg 4 hours ago

telugubullet

Telugu Bullet Global Covid-19 cases surpass 24mn: Johns Hopkins https://t.co/I7fv8F9XIj #coronavirus #covid19 https://t.co/IRt9iOmvHl 4 hours ago