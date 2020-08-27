|
TikTok Holocaust trend 'harmful,' says Auschwitz museum
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Video creators are pretending to be holocaust victims on TikTok, using make-up to create bruises and simulate starvation. The Auschwitz memorial spoke out against the controversial content. ......
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Holocaust Genocide of the European Jews by Nazi Germany and other groups
Ancestry Promises Holocaust Records Will Be FreeShoah has partnered with the genealogy giant, and an initial rollout faced a glitch. But some survivor families don’t want their histories public.
NYTimes.com
TikTok Removes 380K Videos for Violating Hate Speech Policy
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
How a fashion label founded by a Holocaust survivor came to help Australian health workersWhile many Melbourne businesses are struggling under the coronavirus restrictions, staff at Fella Hamilton are busier than ever after the label began making..
SBS
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok CEO quits, read what he wrote in his resignation letterJust under four months after stepping into the role of , has announced his resignation from the company. According to a report by The New York Times, Mayer said..
WorldNews
Kevin Mayer quits as TikTok CEO due to ongoing political turmoilJesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left the company amid ongoing disputes with the Trump administration and sale talks...
The Verge
TikTok boss quits as Trump's ban loomsKevin Mayer is leaving the video-sharing app at the centre of controversy amid US-China tensions.
BBC News
YouTube creators are asking influencers in LA to please, stop partyingBryce Hall (middle) at a party. | Bryce Hall/Instagram
After a series of high profile parties in some of the wealthiest parts of Los Angeles hosted by..
The Verge
Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Former Nazi death camp and memorial
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this