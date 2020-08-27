Global  
 

TikTok Holocaust trend 'harmful,' says Auschwitz museum

Thursday, 27 August 2020
TikTok Holocaust trend 'harmful,' says Auschwitz museumVideo creators are pretending to be holocaust victims on TikTok, using make-up to create bruises and simulate starvation. The Auschwitz memorial spoke out against the controversial content. ......
