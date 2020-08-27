One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives has been taken into custody

Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border



More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes. Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches. Forecasters have warned it will bring “unsurvivable” storm surges to some areas. It is on track to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border on Wednesday night into early Thursday. It’s expected to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. this year so far.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970