One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives has been taken into custody
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
(CNN)Yaser Abdel Said, one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, has been "taken into custody without incident today in Justin, TX," according to a news release from the FBI Dallas Field Office. Said...
