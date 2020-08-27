Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives has been taken into custody

WorldNews Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives has been taken into custody(CNN)Yaser Abdel Said, one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, has been "taken into custody without incident today in Justin, TX," according to a news release from the FBI Dallas Field Office. Said...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yaser Abdel Said Yaser Abdel Said Fugitive wanted for murder of his two teenage daughters


Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

FBI gave us key inputs in Pulwama probe: NIA

 America’s intel and security service FBI had helped India’s National Investigation Agency in its probe into the Pulwama terrorist attack with two key inputs..
IndiaTimes

How the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory is making its way into American politics

 Members of the Trump administration are giving indirect, and sometimes mixed, answers on the president’s position on QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory the..
CBS News

ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation"

 This week we sat down with Former FBI Director James Comey and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
CBS News

Brendan Gleeson's Donald Trump demands 'loyalty' in trailer for Showtime's 'The Comey Rule'

 Brendan Gleeson is President Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels is former FBI Director James Comey in Showtime's upcoming miniseries "The Comey Rule."
USATODAY.com

FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives Wikimedia list article


Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Hurricane Laura rakes southeast Texas

 As winds from Hurricane Laura increase in southeast Texas, Greg Becker takes wind measurements in Port Arthur.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Category 4 Storm Makes Landfall

 Coastal residents in Texas and Louisiana who didn’t evacuate may face storm surges of up to 20 feet. “Know that it’s just you and God,” warned the mayor..
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border [Video]

Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border

More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes. Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches. Forecasters have warned it will bring “unsurvivable” storm surges to some areas. It is on track to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border on Wednesday night into early Thursday. It’s expected to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. this year so far.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More [Video]

Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More

The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura. They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of nightmares and it’s less than 12 hours away from making landfall. Though Laura threatens communities up and down the Gulf Coast, reports Gizmodo. Port Arthur, Texas is a low-income city and has a 23% population of immigrants.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Congressman Dan Crenshaw focuses RNC speech on "America's heroes"

 Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a former combat veteran, spoke at the Republican National Convention on "America's heroes," but not President Trump. Watch his..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday afternoon police in Terre Haute chase lands one in custody [Video]

Friday afternoon police in Terre Haute chase lands one in custody

Friday afternoon police in Terre Haute chase lands one in custody

Credit: WTHIPublished
Suspect In Stabbing Four Homeless People, One Fatally, Is In Custody, Police Say [Video]

Suspect In Stabbing Four Homeless People, One Fatally, Is In Custody, Police Say

Chicago Police say they have a suspected assailant in custody who they say has now stabbed four homeless men, killing one. Charges are pending, police said.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:35Published
Lakewood SWAT standoff ends with male in custody, one dead outside home [Video]

Lakewood SWAT standoff ends with male in custody, one dead outside home

Lakewood SWAT standoff ends with male in custody, one dead outside home

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Congressman Dan Crenshaw focuses RNC speech on “America’s heroes” https://t.co/Zl8N9knHoK 13 minutes ago

tylertoone

Tyler Toone This speech is powerful and true! Congressman Dan Crenshaw focuses RNC speech on "America's heroes" https://t.co/7zDgCnXJRx via @YouTube 3 hours ago

PatrickMuston

Rev Patrick Muston Dan Crenshaw at RNC https://t.co/ScezU0JQC9 5 hours ago