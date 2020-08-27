|
Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, making him the richest person in the world by nearly $90 billion
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg.That makes him worth almost $90 billion more than the second-richest person in the world: Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, who has a fortune of about $116 billion, according to Bloomberg.Bezos has more wealth than anyone else has ever had, even when adjusted for inflation, Forbes reported. At the height of the dot-com boom, Gates was worth an estimated $158 billion in today's dollars, according to Forbes. The milestone comes as Amazon continues to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a surge in online sales.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Jeff Bezos,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.
Jeff Bezos Is the World’s First $200 Billion ManJeff Bezos is doing quite well for himself in the pandemic ... he just became the first person ever to be worth $200 billion. The Amazon honcho saw his net worth..
TMZ.com
The second-most important Jeff at Amazon is leaving the companyIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division, is planning to retire in the first quarter of 2021,..
The Verge
Bezos ends Gates' 24-year run atop Forbes 400Gates' 24-year run as the wealthiest person is over -- while President Donald Trump drops to 259th place on Forbes 400
CBS News
How Fortnite’s epic battle with Apple could reshape the antitrust fightPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales
When Tim Cook finished up his appearance in front of the House Judiciary panel in July, the conventional wisdom was..
The Verge
Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist
Africa to be declared free from wild polioThe World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to certify on Tuesday that the African continent is free from wild polio, four years after the last cases appeared in..
WorldNews
Bill Gates, Josh Groban, LeVar Burton and Chelsea Clinton shout out their favorite teachersAs teachers around the nation are gearing up for the start of a school year unlike any other, four famous icons share their words of support. Bill Gates,..
CBS News
Bill Gates says tech companies ‘deserve rude, unfair, tough questions’Photo by Saeed Adyani / Netflix
Bill Gates believes tech firms “deserve” the kind of scrutiny they got during Congressional hearings last month,..
The Verge
Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Will End For Developed Nations by 2021
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Forbes American business magazine
Forbes unveils its 2018 list of the world's billionairesThe list ranks the more than 2,200 billionaires around the world who hold a combined net worth of $9.1 trillion
CBS News
Richest people in the worldForbes has updated their billionaires list, detailing the richest people around the world.
CBS News
Netflix's 10 most popular shows this year
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City
Microsoft assigns Bungie veteran to help ship Halo InfiniteImage: 343 Industries
Joseph Staten, a veteran of the Halo series, has returned to the franchise and will work on the campaign for the upcoming Halo..
The Verge
Dark web drug haven Empire Market has mysteriously disappearedIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Empire Market, one of the biggest dark web marketplaces, has been offline for three days, Bloomberg reports...
The Verge
Nintendo reportedly releasing upgraded Switch next yearPhoto by James Bareham / The Verge
Nintendo is planning to release an upgraded version of its popular Switch game console next year, according to..
The Verge
Boeing to Skirt Closed Border by Sending Max to Canada for Test(Bloomberg) — Boeing Co. and Transport Canada have worked out a novel way to skirt closed borders so that the aviation regulator can run its own tests of..
WorldNews
Microsoft American technology company
Take a look at Microsoft's brand-new foldable Android phone, the Surface Duo, which has two ...Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider Microsoft is launching the Surface Duo, a $1,400 foldable Android smartphone that has two screens, on September 10.After getting..
WorldNews
Phil Spencer wants more third-party games on the Xbox Game Pass
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Go read this report on how Microsoft’s TikTok investment turned into a ‘soap opera’Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Over at the New York Times, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Mike Isaac spoke to “more than a dozen people” familiar..
The Verge
Microsoft’s new Transcribe in Word feature is designed for students, reporters, and moreMicrosoft is adding an audio transcription feature into Word for the web today. Transcribe in Word will appear in the online version of Word for Microsoft 365..
The Verge
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping cartsImage: Amazon
Amazon will open its first Fresh grocery store for in-person shopping on an invite-only basis starting this week, and will open to the..
The Verge
Amazon Fresh opens first supermarket in Los Angeles with checkout in cartAmazon plans to open more Fresh Stores in Los Angeles and Chicago, and
USATODAY.com
Amazon To Roll Out New Tech At Whole Foods Locations In 2021
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Amazon cancels TV adaptation of Iain M. Banks’ sci-fi Culture seriesDetail from the cover of Iain M. Banks’ Consider Phlebas. | Image: Orbit Books
Amazon has canceled its planned adaptation of Iain M. Banks’..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this