Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, making him the richest person in the world by nearly $90 billion

WorldNews Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, making him the richest person in the world by nearly $90 billionJeff Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg.That makes him worth almost $90 billion more than the second-richest person in the world: Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, who has a fortune of about $116 billion, according to Bloomberg.Bezos has more wealth than anyone else has ever had, even when adjusted for inflation, Forbes reported. At the height of the dot-com boom, Gates was worth an estimated $158 billion in today's dollars, according to Forbes. The milestone comes as Amazon continues to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a surge in online sales.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Jeff Bezos,...
Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.

Jeff Bezos Is the World’s First $200 Billion Man

 Jeff Bezos is doing quite well for himself in the pandemic ... he just became the first person ever to be worth $200 billion. The Amazon honcho saw his net worth..
The second-most important Jeff at Amazon is leaving the company

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division, is planning to retire in the first quarter of 2021,..
Bezos ends Gates' 24-year run atop Forbes 400

 Gates' 24-year run as the wealthiest person is over -- while President Donald Trump drops to 259th place on Forbes 400
How Fortnite’s epic battle with Apple could reshape the antitrust fight

When Tim Cook finished up his appearance in front of the House Judiciary panel in July, the conventional wisdom was..
Bill Gates Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist

Africa to be declared free from wild polio

 The World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to certify on Tuesday that the African continent is free from wild polio, four years after the last cases appeared in..
Bill Gates, Josh Groban, LeVar Burton and Chelsea Clinton shout out their favorite teachers

 As teachers around the nation are gearing up for the start of a school year unlike any other, four famous icons share their words of support. Bill Gates,..
Bill Gates says tech companies ‘deserve rude, unfair, tough questions’

 Photo by Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Bill Gates believes tech firms “deserve” the kind of scrutiny they got during Congressional hearings last month,..
Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Will End For Developed Nations by 2021 [Video]

Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Will End For Developed Nations by 2021

The Microsoft co-founder made his comment in a new interview with 'Wired'.

Forbes Forbes American business magazine

Forbes unveils its 2018 list of the world's billionaires

 The list ranks the more than 2,200 billionaires around the world who hold a combined net worth of $9.1 trillion
Richest people in the world

 Forbes has updated their billionaires list, detailing the richest people around the world.
Netflix's 10 most popular shows this year [Video]

Netflix's 10 most popular shows this year

According to 'Forbes,' these are Netflix's most popular shows of 2020.

Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City

Microsoft assigns Bungie veteran to help ship Halo Infinite

Joseph Staten, a veteran of the Halo series, has returned to the franchise and will work on the campaign for the upcoming Halo..
The Verge

Dark web drug haven Empire Market has mysteriously disappeared

Empire Market, one of the biggest dark web marketplaces, has been offline for three days, Bloomberg reports...
The Verge

Nintendo reportedly releasing upgraded Switch next year

Nintendo is planning to release an upgraded version of its popular Switch game console next year, according to..
The Verge

Boeing to Skirt Closed Border by Sending Max to Canada for Test

 (Bloomberg) — Boeing Co. and Transport Canada have worked out a novel way to skirt closed borders so that the aviation regulator can run its own tests of..
WorldNews

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Take a look at Microsoft's brand-new foldable Android phone, the Surface Duo, which has two ...

 Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider Microsoft is launching the Surface Duo, a $1,400 foldable Android smartphone that has two screens, on September 10.After getting..
Phil Spencer wants more third-party games on the Xbox Game Pass [Video]

Phil Spencer wants more third-party games on the Xbox Game Pass

The executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft has praised the subscription service in the past.

Go read this report on how Microsoft’s TikTok investment turned into a ‘soap opera’

Over at the New York Times, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Mike Isaac spoke to “more than a dozen people” familiar..
The Verge

Microsoft’s new Transcribe in Word feature is designed for students, reporters, and more

 Microsoft is adding an audio transcription feature into Word for the web today. Transcribe in Word will appear in the online version of Word for Microsoft 365..
Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts

Amazon will open its first Fresh grocery store for in-person shopping on an invite-only basis starting this week, and will open to the..
The Verge

Amazon Fresh opens first supermarket in Los Angeles with checkout in cart

 Amazon plans to open more Fresh Stores in Los Angeles and Chicago, and
Amazon To Roll Out New Tech At Whole Foods Locations In 2021 [Video]

Amazon To Roll Out New Tech At Whole Foods Locations In 2021

Amazon wants to bring its autonomous checkout technology to Whole Foods stores. According to Business Insoder, Amazon plans to start rolling out the technology it uses at its Amazon Go stores. The tech and reatil giant is anticipating the change to hit retail locations in 2021. This would offer the ecommerce giant a chance to showcase its offerings, while also recruiting merchants. Whole Foods could serve as a testing ground for Amazon to convince merchants to license its in-store technologies.

Amazon cancels TV adaptation of Iain M. Banks’ sci-fi Culture series

Amazon has canceled its planned adaptation of Iain M. Banks’..
Argentina suffers the effects from being 'the longest in quarantine' amid COVID-19 [Video]

Argentina suffers the effects from being 'the longest in quarantine' amid COVID-19

The "social, preventive, and compulsory isolation" decreed five months ago by the government of Alberto Fernández has become the longest uninterrupted quarantine in the world. It mainly affects the..

Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money [Video]

Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money

Growing their own vegetables, switching to one-ply toilet paper and eating lots of leftovers — these are just a few ways Americans are pinching pennies during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new..

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is? [Video]

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is?

While the Republican National Convention this week has clearly indicated President Donald Trump now owns the GOP, one question remains. Can the Republican party survive in an America growing..

Brazil: Amazon Fires Affect Health Of Thousands – Report

Brazil: Amazon Fires Affect Health Of Thousands – Report Fires resulting from unchecked deforestation are poisoning the air millions of people breathe, affecting health throughout the Brazilian Amazon, the Amazon...
Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts

Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts Image: Amazon Amazon will open its first Fresh grocery store for in-person shopping on an invite-only basis starting this week, and will open to the general...
Amazon offers Samsung’s EVO 256GB microSDXC card for $29.50 (Reg. $40) + more

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *16% off* Samsung, Toshiba, and Kingston storage products. You can score the Samsung...
