NBA Games Called Off Amid Player Protest Against Racial Injustice

Susan Burgess RT @CBeltranNYU: Violence is the language of White Supremacy. It can only imagine a dystopian future of harm between groups. Let's refuse t… 4 hours ago Kevin Zimmerman RT @TaylorKinnerup: Tonight a protest was planned by the group All Black Lives Matter Arizona. The protest was to start at the intersection… 4 hours ago Taylor Kinnerup Tonight a protest was planned by the group All Black Lives Matter Arizona. The protest was to start at the intersec… https://t.co/or5CM27Bll 5 hours ago Journey P. Protest march for Blake as Kenosha curfew looms https://t.co/v7zDGfSZq2 via @YouTube 5 hours ago Michelle Hughes https://t.co/XUzrbwCU5W march against police brutality turned violent Monday night https://t.co/fK9V8ZfmNM Remem… https://t.co/8uOlQdZACN 14 hours ago TRUTH MATTERS RT @KunkleFredrick: Several hundred people march through DC’s Columbia Heights to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wi… 16 hours ago Cristina Beltrán Violence is the language of White Supremacy. It can only imagine a dystopian future of harm between groups. Let's r… https://t.co/x0BGnQ0NPf 17 hours ago QuintilianNice RT @ehamer7: Just arrived at the Madison protest against the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake yesterday. Blake is in serious conditio… 1 day ago