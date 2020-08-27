Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Games Called Off Amid Player Protest Against Racial Injustice

WorldNews Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
NBA Games Called Off Amid Player Protest Against Racial InjusticeAll three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when. The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA's team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott 02:48

 [NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

EJ Espresso: Rhea charged under NDPS Act; NBA team takes stand on racism [Video]

EJ Espresso: Rhea charged under NDPS Act; NBA team takes stand on racism

Rhea charged under NDPS Act for ‘links to banned drugs’. Oppn joins hands against govt over NEET-JEE. Phase II human trial of Oxford vaccine begins in India. And NBA team takes stand on racism, sits out of game. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:41Published
NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice [Video]

NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice

NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:04Published

Bucks players explain their decision not to play: 'Our focus today cannot be on basketball'

 In a statement addressing their boycott of Wednesday's NBA playoff game, Bucks players call for lawmakers, police to enact immediate reforms.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

LeBron James on shooting of Jacob Blake: ’We are scared as Black people in America’

 CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night, LeBron James spoke out about the shooting of..
WorldNews
'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James [Video]

'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James said on Monday that Black people in the U.S. are scared after the police shooting of unarmed Jacob Blake.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
LeBron James: We are scared as black people in America [Video]

LeBron James: We are scared as black people in America

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a poweful message following theshooting of a black man by police in the Wisconsin city Kenosha. Protestersset cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear onSunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was in aserious condition in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

'When the score was 24-8 I was like OK he's in the building' - Lakers honour Bryant

 LA Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 as they honour the memory of former great Kobe Bryant in Orlando on Monday.
BBC News

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on "The Takeout" — 7/24/2020

 Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Major to talk about negotiations for another COVID-19 stimulus package in the House; the Trump administration's..
CBS News

ACLU files lawsuit for Portland protesters, military veterans against Trump administration

 The lawsuit filed by the ACLU accuses federal officers in Portland of excessive force and unlawful arrests. "I can't believe this is happening in my country,"..
USATODAY.com
Police arrest 14 after clashes in Portland [Video]

Police arrest 14 after clashes in Portland

Portland police said in a statement on Sunday they arrested 14 people overnight and that crowd control munitions were used to disperse protesters. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published

NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of Pacers

 Bam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded..
WorldNews

Milwaukee Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States

Bucks boycott Game 5 against Magic to protest Jacob Blake shooting, racial injustice

 In historic move, Milwaukee players and staff did not take the court before pregame warm-ups and Orlando players left the court shortly thereafter.
USATODAY.com

Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father says

 Kenosha, Wis. — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down...
WorldNews

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

COVID-19 could permanently increase the amount of illness the health care system handles

 Health care workers in the COVID-19 unit in Houston, Texas. | Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

After the first nine months battling COVID-19,..
The Verge

Mum evicted in 'heartless' note gets last laugh

 A struggling mother of two found out she had just one day to get her things packed when her property manager left a harsh eviction notice.The 33-year-old US..
New Zealand Herald

Homeowners still reeling three years after Harvey

 In the three years since Hurricane Harvey flooded large swaths of Houston, some residents say they feel angry and abandoned as their efforts to repair their..
USATODAY.com

Houston museum uses confederate statue for healing

 A Houston museum dedicated to conserving African American culture says its decision to display a more than 100-year-old Confederate statue is about providing..
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma City Oklahoma City Capital of Oklahoma


Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Tucker Carlson defends vigilante shooter, says he 'had to maintain order when no one else would'

 Tucker Carlson faced intense backlash after standing by the vigilante teen accused of fatally shooting two people during a Wisconsin protest.
USATODAY.com

Tracking the Suspect in the Fatal Kenosha Shootings

 Footage appears to show a teenager shooting three people during protests in Wisconsin. We tracked his movements that night.
NYTimes.com

Facebook reportedly knew about Kenosha militia group before shooting but still chose not to take ...

 Armed counter-protesters clashed Tuesday with people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP Facebook was..
WorldNews

Facebook failed to shut down page of Kenosha militia group, despite warning

 (CNN Business)Facebook failed to take action against a self-styled militia group that was using the social media platform to encourage armed citizens to take to..
WorldNews

With Wisconsin Unrest as Backdrop, Republicans Intensify Law-and-Order Message

 On the third day of the convention, two of the G.O.P.’s female leaders, Kristi Noem and Marsha Blackburn, talked about law and order. And Vice President Mike..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Games Postponed After Pro Sports Boycott In Protest Of Police Shooting [Video]

Games Postponed After Pro Sports Boycott In Protest Of Police Shooting

NBA players met Wednesday night to discuss what's next after a wildcard strike by the Milwaukee Bucks left Wednesday's entire slate of NBA and WNBA games postponed.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:45Published
Inter Miami Joins Other Pro Sports Teams In Postponing Matches To Shift Focus To Racial Injustice [Video]

Inter Miami Joins Other Pro Sports Teams In Postponing Matches To Shift Focus To Racial Injustice

CBS4's Jim Berry reports it was the Milwaukee Bucks who started the boycott wave on Wednesday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published
NBA postpones Game 5 [Video]

NBA postpones Game 5

NBA postpones playoff games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin Dept. Of Justice Identifies Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

 Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the force, was the only officer to fire his weapon during the incident, according to Wisconsin...
NPR Also reported by •Just JaredDenver Post

Facebook reportedly knew about Kenosha militia group before shooting but still chose not to take ...

Facebook reportedly knew about Kenosha militia group before shooting but still chose not to take ... Armed counter-protesters clashed Tuesday with people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP Facebook was...
WorldNews

Five MLS fixtures postponed amid protests in USA

 Five MLS fixtures have been postponed amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the United States. Blake – a black man – was repeatedly shot...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

susanrburgess

Susan Burgess RT @CBeltranNYU: Violence is the language of White Supremacy. It can only imagine a dystopian future of harm between groups. Let's refuse t… 4 hours ago

KZimmermanAZ

Kevin Zimmerman RT @TaylorKinnerup: Tonight a protest was planned by the group All Black Lives Matter Arizona. The protest was to start at the intersection… 4 hours ago

TaylorKinnerup

Taylor Kinnerup Tonight a protest was planned by the group All Black Lives Matter Arizona. The protest was to start at the intersec… https://t.co/or5CM27Bll 5 hours ago

SouLJOo0oOurney

Journey P. Protest march for Blake as Kenosha curfew looms https://t.co/v7zDGfSZq2 via @YouTube 5 hours ago

MichelleHughes_

Michelle Hughes https://t.co/XUzrbwCU5W march against police brutality turned violent Monday night https://t.co/fK9V8ZfmNM Remem… https://t.co/8uOlQdZACN 14 hours ago

leene50

TRUTH MATTERS RT @KunkleFredrick: Several hundred people march through DC’s Columbia Heights to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wi… 16 hours ago

CBeltranNYU

Cristina Beltrán Violence is the language of White Supremacy. It can only imagine a dystopian future of harm between groups. Let's r… https://t.co/x0BGnQ0NPf 17 hours ago

NiceQuintilian

QuintilianNice RT @ehamer7: Just arrived at the Madison protest against the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake yesterday. Blake is in serious conditio… 1 day ago