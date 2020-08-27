|
NBA Games Called Off Amid Player Protest Against Racial Injustice
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when. The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA's team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
EJ Espresso: Rhea charged under NDPS Act; NBA team takes stand on racism
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:41Published
NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:04Published
Bucks players explain their decision not to play: 'Our focus today cannot be on basketball'In a statement addressing their boycott of Wednesday's NBA playoff game, Bucks players call for lawmakers, police to enact immediate reforms.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
LeBron James on shooting of Jacob Blake: ’We are scared as Black people in America’CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night, LeBron James spoke out about the shooting of..
WorldNews
'We are scared as Black people' - LeBron James
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
LeBron James: We are scared as black people in America
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
'When the score was 24-8 I was like OK he's in the building' - Lakers honour BryantLA Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 as they honour the memory of former great Kobe Bryant in Orlando on Monday.
BBC News
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on "The Takeout" — 7/24/2020Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Major to talk about negotiations for another COVID-19 stimulus package in the House; the Trump administration's..
CBS News
ACLU files lawsuit for Portland protesters, military veterans against Trump administrationThe lawsuit filed by the ACLU accuses federal officers in Portland of excessive force and unlawful arrests. "I can't believe this is happening in my country,"..
USATODAY.com
Police arrest 14 after clashes in Portland
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15Published
NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of PacersBam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded..
WorldNews
Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States
Bucks boycott Game 5 against Magic to protest Jacob Blake shooting, racial injusticeIn historic move, Milwaukee players and staff did not take the court before pregame warm-ups and Orlando players left the court shortly thereafter.
USATODAY.com
Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father saysKenosha, Wis. — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down...
WorldNews
Houston Largest city in Texas
COVID-19 could permanently increase the amount of illness the health care system handlesHealth care workers in the COVID-19 unit in Houston, Texas. | Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images
After the first nine months battling COVID-19,..
The Verge
Mum evicted in 'heartless' note gets last laughA struggling mother of two found out she had just one day to get her things packed when her property manager left a harsh eviction notice.The 33-year-old US..
New Zealand Herald
Homeowners still reeling three years after HarveyIn the three years since Hurricane Harvey flooded large swaths of Houston, some residents say they feel angry and abandoned as their efforts to repair their..
USATODAY.com
Houston museum uses confederate statue for healingA Houston museum dedicated to conserving African American culture says its decision to display a more than 100-year-old Confederate statue is about providing..
USATODAY.com
Oklahoma City Capital of Oklahoma
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Tucker Carlson defends vigilante shooter, says he 'had to maintain order when no one else would'Tucker Carlson faced intense backlash after standing by the vigilante teen accused of fatally shooting two people during a Wisconsin protest.
USATODAY.com
Tracking the Suspect in the Fatal Kenosha ShootingsFootage appears to show a teenager shooting three people during protests in Wisconsin. We tracked his movements that night.
NYTimes.com
Facebook reportedly knew about Kenosha militia group before shooting but still chose not to take ...Armed counter-protesters clashed Tuesday with people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP Facebook was..
WorldNews
Facebook failed to shut down page of Kenosha militia group, despite warning(CNN Business)Facebook failed to take action against a self-styled militia group that was using the social media platform to encourage armed citizens to take to..
WorldNews
With Wisconsin Unrest as Backdrop, Republicans Intensify Law-and-Order MessageOn the third day of the convention, two of the G.O.P.’s female leaders, Kristi Noem and Marsha Blackburn, talked about law and order. And Vice President Mike..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this