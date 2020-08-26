EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns after breaching coronavirus restrictions

TradeExperettes RT @SoumayaKeynes: My piece in @TheEconomist about the departure of Europe's top trade negotiator https://t.co/QDiK72nlFC 16 seconds ago Irish Examiner #Golfgate: Phil Hogan's tenure as EU trade commissioner ended in a week of statements, poorly-received tweets and a… https://t.co/rBrRdQpP8d 20 seconds ago Christina RT @lionelbarber: EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, who occupies one of most powerful jobs in Brussels, resigns because of controversy over… 46 seconds ago Newscenter PHL RT @inquirerdotnet: The move will force the EU’s executive office to replace key commissioner Phil Hogan in the midst of the pandemic crisi… 49 seconds ago Andreas Grunewald RT @EuropeElects: EU27: Commissioner for Trade, Ireland's Phil Hogan (Fine Gael, EPP), has resigned from the European Commission, part of t… 1 minute ago Paul @andydoconnor @LeoVaradkar @simoncoveney Phil Hogan became Trade Commissioner because he had already been a success… https://t.co/20eTIIbKAB 3 minutes ago Orla Ryan RT @DaveKeating: Quite a contrast here. In UK the man who designed UK #COVID19 lockdown rules (Cummings) flagrantly breaks those rules and… 4 minutes ago nowyouknowbest EU trade Commissioner Phil Hogan Resigns #nowyouknowbest 4 minutes ago