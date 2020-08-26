Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns after breaching coronavirus restrictions

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns after breaching coronavirus restrictions(CNN)EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned Wednesday, a week after he breached Ireland's coronavirus restrictions by attending a golf event with 80 other people. Hogan attended the political golf society event at a hotel in Galway, a city in the west of Ireland, on August 19, a day after the Irish government imposed new restrictions to tackle a surge in cases. Among the new measures -- which were effective immediately -- attendance at indoor events was limited to six people, down from the previously allowed amount of 50. The golf event was attended by numerous political figures, including Ireland's Minister...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Golfgate: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan apologises for attending event that broke COVID-19 rules

Golfgate: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan apologises for attending event that broke COVID-19 rules 02:46

 The event was held just a day after Ireland announced fresh COVID-19 restrictions, including no "formal or informal events or parties" to be held at hotel restaurants.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Phil Hogan Phil Hogan Irish politician

Golfgate: Phil Hogan's COVID-19 breach calls into question clout of EU Commission's code of conduct [Video]

Golfgate: Phil Hogan's COVID-19 breach calls into question clout of EU Commission's code of conduct

Is the EU's code of conduct fit for purpose? The case of Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan is proving a test for the institution's rule book.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:44Published

EU commissioner in ‘profound apology’ over golf dinner

 The EU’s trade commissioner has issued a “fulsome and profound” apology as calls for him to quit after attending a golf dinner during the pandemic..
WorldNews

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Matt Damon to resume filming in Ireland

 Matt Damon is set to return to Ireland to complete filming of The Last Duel, which had to be abandoned during lockdown, leaving the Hollywood A-lister marooned..
WorldNews
Return of Dáil a 'matter of urgency', says Mary Lou McDonald [Video]

Return of Dáil a 'matter of urgency', says Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says that the Irish people have enduredweeks and months of a chaotic Government following a string of Covid-19lockdown breaches by high-profile politicians. Ms McDonald, who leads theopposition to the coalition Government in Dublin, has said that this means theDáil should resume as a 'matter of urgency'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Q&A: What is GolfGate and why is it causing Ireland problems?

 The golf dinner that led to recriminations, resignations and the recall of the Irish parliament.
BBC News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers

 Thanks to advanced science and technology, Tống Hữu Châu, an owner of a fish farm in HCM City’s District 12, has built a brand for his ornamental fish and..
WorldNews

EU Commissioner Hogan to resign over Covid breach

 The EU trade commissioner was criticised for attending a golf dinner and breaching quarantine rules.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 127 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 127 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Vaccine makers fret over EU legal liability [Video]

Vaccine makers fret over EU legal liability

In the EU, vaccine makers will only get limited protection from legal claims over side-effects from the shots being devoloped to treat COVID-19, and that may be hampering deals to supply the treatments in the region. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published

Galway Galway City in Connacht, Ireland

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breach [Video]

Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breach

The EU Commissioner for Trade was forced to apologise at the weekend for breaking Ireland’s coronavirus rules, one of 80 guests at a golf dinner attended by other Irish politicians - some of whom..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:56Published
Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission [Video]

Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission

Restart-19 is studying the movement of people and flight of the tiny airborne particles that can carry viruses.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published
How COVID-19 has affected Pakistan’s wedding industry [Video]

How COVID-19 has affected Pakistan’s wedding industry

Pakistanis are adapting their famous fairy tale weddings, because of coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns after breaching coronavirus restrictions

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns after breaching coronavirus restrictions (CNN)EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned Wednesday, a week after he breached Ireland's coronavirus restrictions by attending a golf event with 80 other...
WorldNews

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigns over 'Covid breach'

 EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan was under pressure over his attendance at a golf dinner.
BBC News

EU trade commissioner made correct decision to quit – Irish government

 The Irish government has said EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan made the correct decision after resigning over his attendance at a golf dinner during the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

TradeExperettes

TradeExperettes RT @SoumayaKeynes: My piece in @TheEconomist about the departure of Europe's top trade negotiator https://t.co/QDiK72nlFC 16 seconds ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner #Golfgate: Phil Hogan's tenure as EU trade commissioner ended in a week of statements, poorly-received tweets and a… https://t.co/rBrRdQpP8d 20 seconds ago

Macke9Christina

Christina RT @lionelbarber: EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, who occupies one of most powerful jobs in Brussels, resigns because of controversy over… 46 seconds ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @inquirerdotnet: The move will force the EU’s executive office to replace key commissioner Phil Hogan in the midst of the pandemic crisi… 49 seconds ago

AndreasAndy3131

Andreas Grunewald RT @EuropeElects: EU27: Commissioner for Trade, Ireland's Phil Hogan (Fine Gael, EPP), has resigned from the European Commission, part of t… 1 minute ago

Paul17476250

Paul @andydoconnor @LeoVaradkar @simoncoveney Phil Hogan became Trade Commissioner because he had already been a success… https://t.co/20eTIIbKAB 3 minutes ago

Orliox

Orla Ryan RT @DaveKeating: Quite a contrast here. In UK the man who designed UK #COVID19 lockdown rules (Cummings) flagrantly breaks those rules and… 4 minutes ago

nowyouknowbest

nowyouknowbest EU trade Commissioner Phil Hogan Resigns #nowyouknowbest 4 minutes ago