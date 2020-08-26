|
EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns after breaching coronavirus restrictions
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
(CNN)EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigned Wednesday, a week after he breached Ireland's coronavirus restrictions by attending a golf event with 80 other people. Hogan attended the political golf society event at a hotel in Galway, a city in the west of Ireland, on August 19, a day after the Irish government imposed new restrictions to tackle a surge in cases. Among the new measures -- which were effective immediately -- attendance at indoor events was limited to six people, down from the previously allowed amount of 50. The golf event was attended by numerous political figures, including Ireland's Minister...
