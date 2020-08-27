Global  
 

Hurricane Laura live coverage: After historic storm makes landfall in Louisiana, forecasters warn of 'catastrophic storm surge'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power outages are threatening the Gulf. Latest news.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios
News video: 'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US

'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US 02:02

 An 'extremely dangerous' category four storm has make landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the border with Texas.

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in SW Louisiana

 Forecasters say Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane with maximum..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana

 The category four storm is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" surge as it hits the US south coast.
BBC News

Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Category 4 Storm Makes Landfall

 Coastal residents in Texas and Louisiana who didn’t evacuate may face storm surges of up to 20 feet. “Know that it’s just you and God,” warned the mayor..
NYTimes.com

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC [Video]

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a "major" Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to be a Category 4 storm by landfall the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Story: https://bit.ly/34ux9wK

Credit: ABC Action News

Hurricane Laura forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4 storm as hundreds of thousands evacuate

 The storm, moving northwest at 15 mph, was last spotted 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.
 
USATODAY.com

Rising water forces closure of parts of Louisiana highway ahead of Hurricane Laura [Video]

Rising water forces closure of parts of Louisiana highway ahead of Hurricane Laura

The portion of Louisiana Highway 1 (LA 1) at the foot of the South Lafourche Levee system in Golden Meadow is now closed due to rising water ahead of Hurricane Laura's expected landfall on August..

Credit: Newsflare
French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches [Video]

French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches

Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of anticipated landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to make landfall..

Credit: Newsflare
Category 4 Hurricane Laura viewed from space [Video]

Category 4 Hurricane Laura viewed from space

Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of anticipated landfall near Louisiana. Footage is from August 26.

Credit: Newsflare

Weather Channel Illustrates Warnings About Hurricane Laura Storm Surge With Alarming Simulation

Weather Channel Illustrates Warnings About Hurricane Laura Storm Surge With Alarming Simulation The Weather Channel has once again put together an alarming simulation to help inform viewers through disturbing visuals how serious the storm is going to be.
Mediaite Also reported by •bizjournalsUSATODAY.com

'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4

'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4 Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Aug 27, 2020 Hurricane Laura was barreling towards the coast of the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday...
Terra Daily Also reported by •MediaiteDeutsche Welle

USATODAY.com Also reported by •VOA NewsDeutsche WelleFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

