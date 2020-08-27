|
Hurricane Laura live coverage: After historic storm makes landfall in Louisiana, forecasters warn of 'catastrophic storm surge'
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power outages are threatening the Gulf. Latest news.
Hurricane Laura makes landfall in SW LouisianaForecasters say Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane with maximum..
Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in LouisianaThe category four storm is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" surge as it hits the US south coast.
Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Category 4 Storm Makes LandfallCoastal residents in Texas and Louisiana who didn’t evacuate may face storm surges of up to 20 feet. “Know that it’s just you and God,” warned the mayor..
Hurricane Laura forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4 storm as hundreds of thousands evacuateThe storm, moving northwest at 15 mph, was last spotted 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.
