Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of first child Daisy Dove Bloom
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The couple said they were "floating with love and wonder" after the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom.
Orlando Bloom English actor
Katy Perry gave birth to baby girl and the "Daisies" superstar has been hinting at the newborn's name for months: Daisy Dove..
USATODAY.com
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been through hell in their relationship
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Orlando Bloom carefully researched male s*xual abuse for movie 'Retaliation'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Katy Perry sought help from Sia after her split from Orlando Bloom
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Katy Perry American singer, songwriter, and television judge
Pregnancy has affected Katy Perry’s voice
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
