You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jim Caldwell knew Bob Quinn wanted to hire his own coach with Lions



Jim Caldwell knew Bob Quinn wanted to hire his own coach with Lions | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:42 Published on August 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Gregor Townsend to be 'encouraged' to join Lions, says Scottish Rugby chief BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Scottish Rugby will "actively encourage" national head coach Gregor Townsend to join the Lions coaching team for 2021, says...

BBC Local News 1 week ago





Tweets about this