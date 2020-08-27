Global  
 

Kenosha shooting: Protests peaceful on fourth night; Pence decries violence; NBA, other pro sports sit out

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
After three nights of looting and violence, protest Wednesday in Kenosha remained largely peaceful in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kenosha protests more peaceful a night after civil unrest turned deadly over Jacob Blake shooting 03:42

 The Wisconsin Attorney General revealed more details Wednesday on what led up to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Protests in Kenosha over Jacob Blake shooting stay peaceful

 Fourth straight night of demonstrations contrasted starkly to the violence the nights before.
Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would set the country on a path to socialism and decline. Gloria Tso reports.

DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked days of civil unrest and protest over racial injustice. Gloria Tso reports.

 Here's the latest for Thursday August 27th: Hurricane Laura makes landfall; Pence addresses Republican National Convention; Protests in Wisconsin; National Guard..
Inside look at Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott game vs Magic

 By boycotting their playoff game, the Milwaukee Bucks set off a chain of events that has people wondering when the next NBA game will take place.
Olympic icon John Carlos proud of NBA boycotts: 'I hope it goes beyond just basketball'

 John Carlos, who took a stand against racism at the 1968 Olympics, watched the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday with a deep sense of pride.
Athletes Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The NBA's board of governors will meet Thursday to discuss when and if the playoffs will resume. The league postponed all three games last night after players boycotted over the shooting of Jacob..

Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting

Protesters read incendiary poems in front of the Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Large crowds marched through..

Games Postponed After Pro Sports Boycott In Protest Of Police Shooting

NBA players met Wednesday night to discuss what's next after a wildcard strike by the Milwaukee Bucks left Wednesday's entire slate of NBA and WNBA games postponed.

NBA Games Called Off Amid Player Protest Against Racial Injustice All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet...
 The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the...
Keeler: Denver icon Alex English hopes Nuggets follow their hearts. Even if that means boycotting the NBA bubble.

 Alex English has seen this movie before. Actually, he was in it. “I was just so proud of these guys who said, ‘OK, I’m not playing,’” English, the...
