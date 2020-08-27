|
Kenosha shooting: Protests peaceful on fourth night; Pence decries violence; NBA, other pro sports sit out
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
After three nights of looting and violence, protest Wednesday in Kenosha remained largely peaceful in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Protests in Kenosha over Jacob Blake shooting stay peacefulFourth straight night of demonstrations contrasted starkly to the violence the nights before.
CBS News
Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
DOJ investigating police shooting of Jacob Blake
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:35Published
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
AP Top Stories August 27 AHere's the latest for Thursday August 27th: Hurricane Laura makes landfall; Pence addresses Republican National Convention; Protests in Wisconsin; National Guard..
USATODAY.com
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Inside look at Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott game vs MagicBy boycotting their playoff game, the Milwaukee Bucks set off a chain of events that has people wondering when the next NBA game will take place.
USATODAY.com
Olympic icon John Carlos proud of NBA boycotts: 'I hope it goes beyond just basketball'John Carlos, who took a stand against racism at the 1968 Olympics, watched the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday with a deep sense of pride.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this