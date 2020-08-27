Global  
 

Jacob Blake shooting: WNBA teams protest with 'bullet hole' T-shirts

BBC News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
WNBA players from the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics join protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake, wearing T-shirts with holes in them representing how many times he was shot by police.
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests

Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests 00:26

 Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California. Police declared a riot in Portland after fires were set outside of the offices of the police...

