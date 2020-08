England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ENG vs PAK match in Old Trafford, Manchester

Watch: Pak terror tunnel unearthed in J&K; Karachi sacks used in construction



The Border Security Force unearthed a tunnel dug from Pakistan to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel's opening was discovered in J&K's Samba, just 400 m from a Pakistani border post... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24 Published 1 day ago

India shared enough evidence on Pulwama attack but Pakistan continues to evade responsibility: MEA



Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 said that India shared enough evidence with Pakistan on Pulwama terror attack but the country continues to evade.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago