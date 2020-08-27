Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korean news agency releases photos of Kim Jong Un to debunk claims he's in a coma

National Post Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
After rumours swirled that North-Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in a coma and his recent appearances were faked, the country’s state media agency has released new photos of the leader, hoping to debunk the claims.

The photos, released by the Korean Central News Agency and syndicated to the Associated Press on Aug. 26, appear to show Kim speaking at a government meeting about prevention measures for the coronavirus and typhoon Bavi.

According to the Associated Press, it indicated that it was not able to independently verify the authenticity, location, or date of the images.

According to the New York Post , Chang Song-min, a diplomat and former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung, has claimed that Kim is in extremely poor health. Recent appearances by the dictator, he claimed, have in fact been faked.

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” the ex-diplomat said, adding that Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, 33, has now been pushed front and centre. Speaking with South Korean media, he said:

“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period.”

This kind of speculation about Kim’s health and the future of North Korea’s leadership isn’t new. Back in April, Reuters reported that China had sent a team of medical experts to look after Kim after reports came out that there might have been complications following a cardiovascular surgery.

South Korean government officials and a Chinese official with the Liaison Department challenged subsequent reports, and Kim was seen a few weeks later at a factory opening in Pyongyang.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma

North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma 00:46

 North Korea releases new Kim Jong Un photos amid reports he's in a coma

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un new photos released by North Korea after 'coma' reports | Oneindia News [Video]

Kim Jong Un new photos released by North Korea after 'coma' reports | Oneindia News

North Korea released new pictures of its leader Kim Jong UN after speculations that he is in coma. A few days ago, Chang Song Min who is the former aide of South Korea's late president reportedly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published
Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say [Video]

Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say

Kim Yo Jong appears to be effectively in charge of the Organisation and Guidance Department of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
BTS Video 'Dynamite' Breaks YouTube Record [Video]

BTS Video 'Dynamite' Breaks YouTube Record

Korean supergroup BTS has made history with their new single "Dynamite". The new song became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than 100 million views. The immensely..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

North Korea State Media Releases Photos of Kim Jong Un in a Meeting Amid Comatose Rumors

North Korea State Media Releases Photos of Kim Jong Un in a Meeting Amid Comatose Rumors Amid several reports that Kim Jong Un is a coma, the state’s news agency released photos of the dictator in a Worker’s Party meeting. The photos showed a...
HNGN

North Korea releases new pictures of leader Kim Jong-Un days after reports claimed he was in coma

 Days after a South Korean diplomat claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was in a coma, the communist nation has issued new photos of the reclusive...
Zee News


Tweets about this

DejaVu45564232

Deja Vu 🤔🤔🤔 @smitaprakash You are acting like an editor of a bjp controlled news agency; perhaps comparable to the official Nor… https://t.co/fiuXFXOWyJ 4 hours ago

G4OEU

Quentin Campbell RT @martyn_williams: South Korea's Met Agency (1st image) has Typhoon #8 passing directly over Pyongyang on Thursday. North Korean TV (othe… 4 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Typhoon BAVI Knocks Out Power in South Korean Homes, Barrels North https://t.co/JGgDuTJ1V1 #TyphoonBavi #Typhoon #SouthKorea 14 hours ago

BanterMako

Mako Banter North Korean state news agency has released new photos of Kim Jong Un amid reports he’s been in a coma https://t.co/cPPizKRjlp 21 hours ago

koreasociety

The Korea Society RT @koreasociety: "North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a politburo meeting of the ruling Worker’s Party on Tuesday to discuss measures… 22 hours ago