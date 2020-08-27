Global  
 

Yaser Abdel Said: Suspect on FBI most-wanted list arrested

BBC News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Yaser Abdel Said is arrested 12 years after the New Year's Day shootings of his daughters in Texas.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
 Yaser Abdel Said, a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of his two teenaged daughters Amina and Sarah, was taken into custody without incident.

Texas dad arrested for daughters' 2008 "honor killing"

 FBI agents arrested Yaser Abdel Said in a small North Texas town 12 years after his daughters were slain.
CBS News

One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives has been taken into custody

 (CNN)Yaser Abdel Said, one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, has been "taken into custody without incident today in Justin, TX," according to a news..
WorldNews

Yaser Abdel Said, a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of his two teenaged daughters Amina and Sarah, has been arrested.

