Yaser Abdel Said: Suspect on FBI most-wanted list arrested
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Yaser Abdel Said is arrested 12 years after the New Year's Day shootings of his daughters in Texas.
Yaser Abdel Said Fugitive wanted for murder of his two teenage daughters
Texas dad arrested for daughters' 2008 "honor killing"FBI agents arrested Yaser Abdel Said in a small North Texas town 12 years after his daughters were slain.
CBS News
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives has been taken into custody(CNN)Yaser Abdel Said, one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, has been "taken into custody without incident today in Justin, TX," according to a news..
WorldNews
