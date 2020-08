You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources HK raises concerns over China involvement in COVID-19 tests



Some fear cells collected from nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing can also be used to generate DNA profiles. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44 Published 4 days ago China: Wuhan Pool Party Is ‘Strategic Victory’ in COVID-19 Fight



While many Americans were shocked to see news of a giant pool party in Wuhan, a Chinese official says the event represents a “strategic victory” in the government’s battle against COVID-19. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago 'Regular Chinese guy' explains China now has a more relaxed attitude towards COVID-19



A Chinese vlogger on the mainland has given an update on how the country is coping with the ongoing pandemic. Filmed on August 15, YouTuber Billy explains what has been happening since the initial.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:06 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Chinese envoy says Australia betrayed China for U.S. on virus A senior Chinese diplomat on Wednesday likened Australia’s call for an inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic to the betrayal of Roman dictator Julius Caesar in...

Japan Today 1 day ago





Tweets about this