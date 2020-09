'No prospect': Doubt cast on McGowan's 'vexatious litigant' defence for Palmer lawsuit onslaught Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The barrage of cases in the past week prompted WA Premier Mark McGowan to instruct the state’s lawyers to have Clive Palmer declared a ‘vexatious litigant’. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this