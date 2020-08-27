Global  
 

NBA scores good trouble on policing in the USA: Today's Toon

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
NBA scores good trouble on policing in the USA: Today's Toon
Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach [Video]

Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash has been named head coach of a Brooklyn Nets squad that will be led by the dominant Kevin Durant next season, the NBA team said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.

NBA players reunite with their families

 Families are reuniting inside the NBA bubble. Watch these sweet moments unfold.
NBA legend Nash lands first head coach role

 Former NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash joins the Brooklyn Nets in his first role as a head coach.
Top NBA Prospect Cole Anthony Down To Help Rebuild Knicks, 'It'd Be Cool!'

 Top NBA draft prospect Cole Anthony ain't running from the dumpster fire that is the Knicks ... in fact, the former UNC star says he'd embrace being selected by..
Michael Jordan joins advisory board of sports betting service DraftKings

 The six-time NBA champion and team owner has a controversial history when it comes to gambling.
NBA players reunite with their families [Video]

Families are reuniting inside the NBA bubble. Watch these sweet moments unfold.

