Treble Dutch: £13m old master painting stolen for a third time

WorldNews Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Treble Dutch: £13m old master painting stolen for a third timeTwo Laughing Boys by Frans Hals seized in overnight raid at museum It’s nothing to smile about for lovers of Dutch art. Police have reported that Two Laughing Boyswith a Mug of Beer, by the old master Frans Hals, has been stolen for a third time. The Golden Age work, painted in 1626-7, was snatched...
Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer painting by Frans Hals

Frans Hals Dutch masterpiece stolen for third time

 Two Laughing Boys by Frans Hals was taken from a small museum despite increased security.
BBC News

Frans Hals Frans Hals 17th-century painter from the Northern Netherlands


