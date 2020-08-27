Treble Dutch: £13m old master painting stolen for a third time
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Two Laughing Boys by Frans Hals seized in overnight raid at museum It’s nothing to smile about for lovers of Dutch art. Police have reported that Two Laughing Boyswith a Mug of Beer, by the old master Frans Hals, has been stolen for a third time. The Golden Age work, painted in 1626-7, was snatched...
