|
'This guy is great': How Mitch McConnell became one of Donald Trump's key confidantes
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the face of the Republican party in Congress and embodies President Donald Trump's legislative wing-man.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
House passes bill to support Post Office
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:18Published
Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell not speaking at GOP convention, his campaign saysMitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, won't have a speaking role at next week's RNC where Trump will formally be nominated for reelection.
USATODAY.com
Pelosi at DNC says Democrats' "guiding focus" must be "fighting for the people"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mitch McConnell and President Trump are standing in the way of "bills to protect our DREAMers, to advance LGBTQ equality, to..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden Says Trump And Associates Are Rooting For Violence
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Trump to accept GOP nomination on giant WH stageA crowd gathered at the White House to watch Donald Trump accept the Republican nomination for a second term. Despite tradition and regulation to not use the..
USATODAY.com
Conway says the more violence erupts, ‘the better it is’ for Trump’s re-election prospects.
NYTimes.com
Trump Heads Into General Election Leading a Party He Has TransformedAfter three days of law-and-order rhetoric at the Republican convention, President Trump was ready to make a determined push to change the subject from the..
NYTimes.com
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
No honest review of poll failure: G-23Even 14 months after the 2019 elections, Congress has failed to undertake an honest introspection to analyse the reasons for its continued decline and the..
IndiaTimes
Modi govt won’t let Congress spoil students’ future, says BJPA day after a group of academics wrote to PM Narendra Modi supporting the holding of the rescheduled JEE and NEET in September, BJP on Thursday said the..
IndiaTimes
Congress clips wings of ‘letter writers’ in new appointmentsTwo days after a stormy CWC meeting, the Congress leadership on Thursday sent out a strong statement of intent by curbing the role of “letter writers” in..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this