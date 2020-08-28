Harry Maguire, Manchester United skipper, states police beat him and said 'will never play football again'
Friday, 28 August 2020 () Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire, who was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insulting behaviour after his arrest in a brawl during which two police officers were assaulted has said he thought he was kidnapped as he was arrested following a brawl in the Greek...
Harry Maguire and his two co-defendants have been convicted and handedsuspended prison sentences over an incident on the Greek island of Mykonoslast week. The 27-year-old Manchester United and England..
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was arrested on Thursday night over in Mykonos, Greece after having an altercation with a police officer while out... Red Mancunian Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
Manchester United have responded to claims their captain Harry Maguire was arrested after a fight involving police outside a bar on the Greek island of Mykonos.... talkSPORT Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
