Harry Maguire, Manchester United skipper, states police beat him and said 'will never play football again'

DNA Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire, who was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insulting behaviour after his arrest in a brawl during which two police officers were assaulted has said he thought he was kidnapped as he was arrested following a brawl in the Greek...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Harry Maguire - what happens now?

Harry Maguire - what happens now? 01:04

 Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has lodged an appeal against hisconviction at Greek court, essentially nullifying the 21-month suspendedsentence and guilty verdict he was handed on Tuesday.

